A South African man took to his TikTok account to show an interesting and innovative game of pool

Instead of using the usual billiard balls and cue, the man used a broom and over a dozen eggs laid out on the floor

Social media users were waiting to see the results, while others thought it was a choice to pull such a stunt in Januworry

People were surprised to see what a man used for a game of pool. Images: Brothers91 / Getty Images, @yungx04 / TikTok

When boredom strikes, some people indulge in unconventional and imaginative activities to pass the time. For one man, this meant trading billiard balls for produce.

A unique game of pool

A TikTok user named Yung X shared a video on the app wanting to play pool with eggs. Using a broom as a pool cue, the man left many watching in anticipation to see the messy outcome unfold.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to man's pool game

A few internet users were surprised to see what the man planned, especially since it was still the year's first month.

January often sees many people battling with their finances. Image: seksan Mongkhonkhamsao

Thinking about the start-of-year financial struggles, @rahimaally2 wrote:

"This can't be tried in Januworry."

@simple.angel0 said to the online community:

"Imagine doing this and then your mom wakes up."

@hi935106 jokingly added in the comment section:

"How rich people play pool."

A surprised @danie_oceana asked the man:

"Aah, in this economy?"

@vicxy_jj agreed and exclaimed:

"In Cyril Ramaphosa's economy?"

@exclusive_shawty0 posed the question:

"What are you going to eat in the morning?"

@user17867093729952, who had a feeling they wouldn't see the results at the end of the clip, commented with a laugh:

"I knew you were not going to do it. I've checked the price of eggs and cleaning the mess. I really knew you were not going to break those eggs."

