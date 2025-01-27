“Can’t Be Tried in Januworry”: Mzansi Stunned Seeing Man Use Eggs to Play Pool
- A South African man took to his TikTok account to show an interesting and innovative game of pool
- Instead of using the usual billiard balls and cue, the man used a broom and over a dozen eggs laid out on the floor
- Social media users were waiting to see the results, while others thought it was a choice to pull such a stunt in Januworry
When boredom strikes, some people indulge in unconventional and imaginative activities to pass the time. For one man, this meant trading billiard balls for produce.
A unique game of pool
A TikTok user named Yung X shared a video on the app wanting to play pool with eggs. Using a broom as a pool cue, the man left many watching in anticipation to see the messy outcome unfold.
Watch the TikTok video below:
Mzansi reacts to man's pool game
A few internet users were surprised to see what the man planned, especially since it was still the year's first month.
Thinking about the start-of-year financial struggles, @rahimaally2 wrote:
"This can't be tried in Januworry."
@simple.angel0 said to the online community:
"Imagine doing this and then your mom wakes up."
@hi935106 jokingly added in the comment section:
"How rich people play pool."
A surprised @danie_oceana asked the man:
"Aah, in this economy?"
@vicxy_jj agreed and exclaimed:
"In Cyril Ramaphosa's economy?"
@exclusive_shawty0 posed the question:
"What are you going to eat in the morning?"
@user17867093729952, who had a feeling they wouldn't see the results at the end of the clip, commented with a laugh:
"I knew you were not going to do it. I've checked the price of eggs and cleaning the mess. I really knew you were not going to break those eggs."
Source: Briefly News
