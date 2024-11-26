One South African lady showed off how she fried her egg using the heat from the sun in Bloemfontein

In the clip, she demonstrated the process, and it gained massive traction on social media

People reacted as they flocked to the comments section with jokes and laughter, while some expressed their thoughts

A young lady left peeps with a fit of laughter after showing off how she fried her egg in Bloemfontein's hot, sunny temperature.

A lady fried an egg in Bloemfontein heat in a TikTok video. Image: @neojinsa

Source: TikTok

Woman frying egg in Bloemfontein heat

The stunner, who goes by the TikTok handle @neojinsa, shared a video where she demonstrated the process.

She took a pan, placed it on the ground outside, and cracked an egg in it. She then began to fry the egg in the intense heat of Bloemfontein. The hun's egg cooked a bit, and her lighthearted commentary in the clip left peeps amused.

The video gained massive traction on TikTok, and it went on to become a hit, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments within a few hours of its publication. It also sparked a conversation about the extreme summer heat across parts of South Africa.

Watch the funny video of the woman cooking antics below:

Mzansi cracks jokes

The woman's antics amused people as they flooded the comments section poking fun at the lady, while some simply laughed it off.

DineoMayor said:

"Joooh hwa chesa hle Bloem."

userindianah added:

"Sheba ke pink marama ana nkare ke sebedisa memeza."

Relebohilemohapi97 was amused:

"Haibo."

User commented:

"It's too hot, struu."

SA roasts woman's cooking after flexing dishes

Briefly News previously reported that one young woman's interesting cooking abilities caused a stir on the internet and a shockwave in Mzansi.

The babe took to her social media account, where she gave viewers a glimpse of how she gets down in the kitchen. She posted a series of images and videos under the TikTok handle @taliamlethane. In the clip, the Cape Town stunner shows various dishes she prepared. The first is rice with sausage, followed by rice with meat stew and vegetables.

Source: Briefly News