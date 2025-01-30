Woman Puts Cashier’s Payslip on Blast, Netizens Discuss Low Amount in Viral Video
- One content creator set social media ablaze, with a show and tell of the amount of money a cashier earned in a month
- She posted a video revealing the payslip of a person who allegedly works at a popular retail store
- The low amount left thousands of South Africans in shock and heated discussions happened in the comments
A content creator just brought retail wages into the spotlight. She exposed the payslip of a cashier who is allegedly an employee at Boxer.
Payslip video gains traction
It seems the cashier earned R4,3000 for the month, and surprisingly there were tax deductions on the income.
The video on her TikTok account @mpendulo_sibiya gained traction with over 386,000 views in less than two days.
Personal income tax in SA
In South Africa, you must pay personal income tax if your earnings exceed R95,750 per annum and you are younger than 65.
For people aged 65 to 74, the threshold rises to R148,217. Those aged 75 or older have a higher threshold set at R165,689.
Viewers were stunned and concerned by how someone can survive on that amount month to month.
See some comments below:
@WellyMolea said:
"This thing of exposing our payslips. Yaz we wil lose respect ekasi."
@bhekim91 stated:
"Kodwa this salary is not taxable sisi if it's monthly."
@sibongilezulu9428 shared:
"My tax is 3 times more than the salary posted. Hayi this life has no balance. ☹️"
@Kgosigadi posted:
"😭 Every time I look at my payslip I want to cry. Total R4k deductions rhaaaa."
@user1234 asked:
"Who can live with this wage? Big stores exploit people. How do you buy food, pay rent, school fees and transport? This is horrible."
@norarekile mentioned:
"I can survive with that money, provided I don't pay rent."
@bestm67 highlighted:
"On top of that cashiers have to smile the whole day every day to rude customers. 😳"
@zakarimri added:
"Forget about tax. How are people expected to survive with this salary?"
More viral payslip revelations
- A guy on TikTok exposed the December payslip of a restaurant employee and it sparked outrage online.
- Briefly News also reported that a candidate attorney went on social media to show a picture of his first payslip in the law field.
- The revelation of an earth-moving artisan’s monthly income sparked discussions among SA people.
