Busiswa will appear in a US broadcast of Love & Hip Hop: Lineage to Legacy alongside Nomcebo Zikode and acclaimed celebs like Remy Ma, Papoose and Momma Dee on 7 Feb

The SA artist will shed light on what it’s like to be fully aware of her roots while the African American stars learn more about their culture and ancestry

Music In Africa also shared a quote from Busiswa, who expressed her gratitude for being able to contribute to a spin-off for the hit reality TV franchise

Love & Hip Hop will release another show that focuses on exploring black US artists’ derivation and Busiswa will be in it. Singer Nomcebo Zikode will join her as another Mzansi native on the show.

Busiswa had a fantastic time while filming for ‘Love & Hip Hop: Lineage to Legacy’ in the US. Image: @busiswaah/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The first episode of Love & Hip Hop: Lineage to Legacy will broadcast at the top of the next week. American stars who’ll be looking back at their ancestry include Remy Ma, Papoose, Momma Dee, Phillips, Karlie Redd and more.

Music In Africa shared a few words from Busiswa, who shared about her role on the show. The publication also added the star’s utterances about her stance about being on an internationally acclaimed production. She said:

“I am so excited to be part of this two-part show because it’s about African ancestry and the cast finding their lineage including myself,”

Busiswa added:

“I am happy to be a part of this because everyone knows how proud I am to be an African girl who reaches all parts of the world and now gets to be a part of one of the biggest reality franchises in the world.”

The singer, who’s recently collaborated with Beyonce, got picked up to do the show while on a tour in America last year. She shared more about how the shooting process went and how she learned from producer Mona Scott-Young, saying:

“My scenes were shot on location in Atlanta and the entire shoot was amazing and such a great experience to meet all of the cast and to learn tricks of the trade from Mona Scott-Young as someone who really plans to go much deeper into broadcasting and hopefully be able to do a second season of my reality show Her Majesty: Busiswa with BET.”

