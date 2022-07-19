South Africans have been warned against doing business with popular media influencer and forex dealer Themba Selahle who is popularly known as Grootman

According to reports, the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) issued an official warning advising citizens to stop investing their hard-earned cash with Grootman

The warning also stated that his promises to the people are unreasonable and he is also not authorised to provide Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services in Mzansi

Popular media personality Themba Selahle also known as Grootman, is under fire from authorities. The influencer is allegedly swindling people of their hard-earned cash by promising them large sums of money.

Social media users have been warned against doing business with media influencer Grootman. Image: @xo_grootman.

Source: Instagram

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) issued a stern warning telling South Africans to stop doing business with the social media influencer.

According to ZAlebs, the government department stated that not only is Grootman promising people large sums of money, but he is also not a registered Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services provider in South Africa.

The statement, which was shared on Twitter by famous journalist Quinton Mtyala also stated that Grootman promises people high and unreasonable returns and ends up ghosting them. The statement read:

“The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) warns the public to be cautious when doing any financial services business with Themba Selahle – also known on social media as @xo_grootman.

“Mr. Selahle allegedly offers to trade in forex on behalf of members of the public. He promises high and unreasonable returns to clients and is alleged to ignore them when they attempt to withdraw their funds or their profits.

“The FSCA wishes to inform the public that Mr. Selahle is not authorised to provide Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services in South Africa. Members of the public should always check that an entity or individual is registered with us.”

