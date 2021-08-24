Approximately R522.7 billion was paid out to policyholders and beneficiaries last year after more than 430 000 death claims

Fraudsters have been trying to get cash through selling bodies and faking jobs in order to obtain ID numbers from deceased individuals to score with funeral policies

Although there has been a 27% increase in fraudulent death claims but this is not something new to South Africa as 2019's statistics show how common it is

Insurers paid approximately R522.7 billion to policyholders and beneficiaries last year after over 430 000 legitimate death claims. In 2020, 3 186 dishonest and fraudulent claims were made, amounting to R587 million.

Workers in mortuaries have allegedly been selling bodies, among other things, in order to obtain ID numbers. This is just one of the ways South African criminals are attempting to gain cash from funeral policies.

Fraudsters have come up with various techniques to scam insurers out of money amounting to over R500m in 2020. Image: Stock Photo

Source: Getty Images

The Association for Savings and Investment SA (Asisa) stated on Monday, 23 August, that South Africa's life insurance companies reported an increase of 12% in dishonest and fraudulent claims across all areas of risk business last year if compared with the year before.

The above covers a number of claims which include retrenchment, disability, death and funeral.

According to Fin24, fraudsters have a number of tricks to make illegal claims. The publication made mention of a family that laid a dead body on a road in order to claim from syndicates who buy the dead bodies.

The Covid-19 pandemic is not the main cause of the insurance fraud as it was reported that in 2019 over R530 million was reported in dishonest and fraudulent claims. TimesLIVE reported that there was, however, an increase of 27% in death claims since 2020 due to the pandemic.

