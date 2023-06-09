The Hawks have raided a Polokwane doctor's office after a bogus dentist tip-off by a health governing body

The suspect who remains in custody is also charged with being an illegal immigrant

South Africans are being urged to continue raising alarms about suspected illegal activities

Hawks bust an illegal Zimbabwean man practicing as a bogus doctor after a tip-off in Limpopo. Image: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

POLOKWANE - The South African Police Services' Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), on Wednesday, arrested a Zimbabwean man accused of practising as an unlicenced dentist in Polokwane.

The 42-year-old man identified as Chihoho Taurai appeared at the Polokwane Magistrate's Court after being reported to the Hawks by the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA).

Limpopo National Prosecuting Authority Spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi told TimesLIVE that:

"The accused was working at a medical practice registered in Polokwane. He contravened Section 17(1) of the Health Professions Act, 56 of 1974. He was also charged [under the] Illegal Immigration Act.”

The accused was nabbed at an office registered under another doctor's name since September 2022

In an interview with News24, Limpopo Hawks Spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Matimba Maluleke explains how the Hawks received a tip-off from the HPCSA about an alleged medical doctor practicing without a licence.

This is when the Hawks performed a tactical visit to the Polokwane doctor's office where the suspect failed to produce licencing and was placed under arrest. Turai will remain in custody until June 15.

The SAPS and HPCSA registrar Dr Magome Masike calls for citizens to report illegal practices and unregistered persons

“Working with law enforcement agencies we will endeavour by care and diligence to do everything in our power to root out any form of practice by unregistered persons”

South Africans however, had mixed emotions about the bust:

@d_vihemba didn’t mind the illegal practice:

"But if he is a qualified one I don't see any problem considering that he have been helping South Africans."

@AyandaBiana1 quickly blew the whistle:

"Come to Rahima Moosa and Small Street. Buildings are full of bogus foreign doctors."

