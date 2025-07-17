The Walter & Albertina Sisulu Foundation for Social Justice has taken issue with Khumbudzo Ntshavheni's statements

The Minister in the Presidency recently identified possible elements of a coup d'état in the country

South Africans weighed in on the foundation's comment, sharing mixed reactions to its condemnation

GAUTENG — The Walter & Albertina Sisulu Foundation for Social Justice has condemned comments made by Khumbudzo Ntshavheni.

The Minister in the Presidency caused a stir with the foundation on 15 July 2025 for saying that the government had identified a possible threat to its stability. Ntshavheni said that the country was facing a coup d'état, but added that the government had identified it and had put measures to mitigate against it.

While she explained that there wasn't an immediate threat and no one was planning a coup, she stated that intelligence-driven operations were working to ensure the State remained stable.

Why is the Sisulu Foundation unhappy?|

Reacting to the minister’s comments, the foundation noted that they were deeply irresponsible and dangerous.

Ntshavheni made the comments following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to establish a Judicial Commission of Inquiry and place Minister of Police, Senzo Mchunu, on leave.

The foundation took issue with the lack of evidence or accountability by the minister, saying that it ‘verged on fearmongering by executive design’.

“Instead of responding with clarity, urgency, or reform, the government has done what it increasingly does when under pressure: create a diversion, and what better distraction than the spectre of a coup?” the statement said.

The foundation stated that for a senior minister to casually mention “potential coup risks” without any detail or national security update risked undermining investor confidence and national cohesion.

“It incites fear, it breeds suspicion. It projects instability, even where none may exist. And it reinforces the worst fears of many: that this administration is willing to play loose with facts, weaponise paranoia, and erode democratic norms in a transparent but dangerous attempt to manage internal political fallout,” the statement continued.

What you need to know about Mkhwanazi's allegations

How did South Africans react?

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the statement, with some criticising the foundation and others taking issue with the minister.

Mpho Meso said:

“Unfortunately the foundation is quickly becoming like the Helen Susman Foundation.”

Mtanenduna Kasenzenjani added:

“The GNU was a coup. Nobody voted for it.”

Peter Seleka asked:

“Is she even normal this one? I doubt.”

Afri Can claimed:

“The Sisulu Foundation is one of foundations formed to loot taxpayer money, but not this time around. We have NGU in the country.”

Nakedi Amos Makhwiting stated:

“Everything in South Africa is irresponsible. Only one thing is relevant, and that is Mkhwanazi and the poor South Africans. That's it.”

Phillip Phill Cool Mosiapoa said:

“She is enjoying her position by telling us lies.”

Nkwali Thendele Shiba added:

“Very irresponsible indeed.”

Cyril Ramaphosa announces commission of inquiry

Briefly News reported that Ramaphosa established a Commission of Inquiry to investigate Mkhwanazi's allegations.

Ramaphosa noted that Mkhwanazi's allegations were serious and needed to be addressed urgently.

He said the Commission of Inquiry will serve to determine threats to the country's security.

