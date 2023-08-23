Actress Zikhona Sodlaka was eliminated from The Masked Singer SA after she made it to the top five

The former The Wife actress shared that she might pursue a solo music career after singer-songwriter J Something urged her to

Netizens said Zikhona deserved to be in the top three and also the champion because she did extremely well

Actress Zikhona Sodlaka was unmasked on Saturday, 19 August on 'The Masked Singer SA'.

Actress Zikhona Sodlaka's journey in the inaugural season of The Masked Singer SA has not only unveiled her identity as the mysterious Fox, but has also ignited an unexpected passion for music.

Zikhona Sodlaka unmasked on The Masked Singer

For weeks, viewers at home and the detectives (judges) played the guessing game of who's behind the masks, and every week one mask would be removed. On Saturday, 19 August 2023, Fox was unmasked on The Masked Singer SA after the detectives and the audience voted for their least favourite contestant.

Former The Wife actress Zikhona Sodlaka was unmasked as Fox on the show and many were shocked that she was behind the sly mask.

Speaking to SMag, Zikhona said her highlight was getting validation from one of the detectives, J Something, to pursue music.

"I was like, 'Yes Zikhona, maybe it's time to start that music career', which I will, but I can't say when or what genre I will sing."

The actress also shared that being on The Masked Singer SA was fun and felt like one of those musical theatre productions.

"When Anele Mdoda called me, I knew I had to say yes. I was also familiar with the international version of the show and despite my demanding work schedule, I knew I had to be a part of the first season.

"I loved how everything was handled by the production. They made sure we are well hidden from the public and other stars participating in the show. Walking around in the costume while on set took some getting used to, but I enjoyed the whole experience," she said.

Fans wished Fox stayed till the end

The Masked Singer SA posted a reel on Instagram unveiling the Fox.

"SPOILER ALERT! When we tell you this reveal had us shook, we ain’t lying! Fox is no other than @zikhonasodlaka! The big question is, did you see this one coming? Sound off in the comments "

Social media users dished their thoughts on Fox leaving the show. Some said Zikhona deserved to be the champion of the show, while some are shocked that Fox was eliminated from The Masked Singer SA:

@nto_ngubane wrote:

"Really didn’t think Fox would be eliminated so early yazi, I believed she would be in the finals with the Tree. Anyway she was really amazing and I did say it was Zikhona."

@kazimli.w4 sadly wrote:

"You deserved the championship. How did you get eliminated before reaching the finals?! I still don't understand."

@blue.rose29 wrote:

"I've Been SayinggConfidently So❤ But It's Bittersweet Coz She Was My Fav."

Zikhona announces new project

