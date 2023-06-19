The latest contestant to get unmasked on The Masked Singer South Africa was none other than Doctor Khumalo

The legendary soccer player was disguised as a soccer ball and was named Soccerman during his short stint on the show

Doctor Khumalo said he enjoyed the experience and would return if the opportunity presented itself

Doctor Khumalo was unmasked as Soccerman on ‘The Masked Singer South Africa’ and said he enjoyed the show. Image: @dk15_official

The latest episode of The Masked Singer South Africa to get unmasked was none other than Doctor Khumalo.

Khumalo was on brand when he masked himself as a soccer ball and was named Soccerman.

The Masked Singer SA says goodbye to Soccerman, AKA Doctor Khumalo

The episode premiered on Saturday, 17 June, on SABC 3 and Sunday, 18 June, on SABC 1.

Doctor Khumalo was the third contestant to leave the competition, but he left a happy man.

Taking to their Twitter page @MaskedSingerZA, they revealed the Soccerman's identity.

According to Sunday World, Khumalo enjoyed the experience and would return if the opportunity presented itself.

“I don’t think my singing is that bad, and I also got to sing my favourite song from Bra Hotstix. I would definitely do this again if I could.”

9 contestants remain on The Masked Singer South Africa

There are nine masked singers remaining in the competition, spearheaded by Mpho Pops and investigated by Somizi Mhlongo, J’Something, Sithelo Shozi and Skhumba.

These are Elephant, Tree, Hippo, Warrior, Watermelon, Doughnut, Sunflower, Lollipop and Rhino.

Previous singers were The Lazy Makoti, who masked herself as a Zebra and Victor Matfield, the Rooster.

Anele Mdoda celebrates landing the gig

Through her company Rose & Oak media, Anele Mdoda expressed excitement about landing the gig to executive produce the competition.

On Twitter, she said:

"Asambe ke !!! Thatha into zam ndi goduke. (Let's go, I'll take my things and return home.)"

Somizi slammed for landing another TV gig, tells trolls not to watch

Briefly News previously reported that when Somizi Mhlongo was announced as one of the investigators for the show, Mzansi was up in arms and slammed him for constantly landing roles.

He told trolls not to watch and switch the channel because he would still land roles.

