Zikhona Sodlaka took a massive leap in the name of adventure, and she amazed her loyal followers

The TV sensation took a trip to the Eastern Cape to the highest bridge in order to bungee jump at an epic location

The South African actress bravely took on the challenge, and she looked fearless as she took a giant leap

Zikhona Sodlaka was excited to have an experience of a lifetime. The South African actress who was in the hit TV series, The Wife, was all smiles on the day she jumped off the highest bridge in the world.

Zikhona Sodlaka posted a video on Instagram of how she braved jumping off Bloukrans Bridge, the highest one in the world. Image: zikhonasodlaka

The actress took on Bloukrans Bridge and approached it like a boss. Many of the actress's fans commented that she was the most brave.

Zikhona Sodlaka takes on world's highest bungee jumping spot in Eastern Cape

Well-known South African star Zikhona Sodlaka took her family to watch her conquer the highest bungee jump in the world. According to Youth Village, the bridge is located in the Eastern Cape, close to Nature's Valley along South Africa's Garden Route. The high bridge is approximately 216 m high

Watch the video of her bravery below:

Fans of actress Zikhona Sodlaka applaud her sense of adventure

Online users love to see what their favourite celebs get up to in their spare time. Zikhona's Instagram video got lots of comments, as people enjoyed seeing how she was committed to the exhilarating experience.

tolokazi_kantombela' said:

"This is one of the scariest things I’ve ever done."

mrs_mantombi commented:

"Okay can you please come back to Gqeberha Zikhona."

ntebzamoxas joked:

"I will never even start because my heart will stop right away."

Ke kgopela liver ya gago.[Can I please have your bravery.]"

Ayifuni bantu abanenyongo le. [This is not for people without guts.]"

