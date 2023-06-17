Footage of the Cast of Shaka Ilembe includes Mondli Makhoba, who has become quite the heart-throb in SA

The actor wore his Zulu traditional attire that he will sport for his appearance in the new series

Mondli Makhoba made a public appearance, and he got lots of attention from ladies before uttering a word

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Mondli Makhoba is due to appear in Shaka Ilembe, and many fans are excited. The actor's presence was a sight for sore eyes as many women expressed their excitement.

A TikTok video shows Mondli Makhoba's effect on female fans. Image: mondlimakhoba

Source: Instagram

A TikTok video of the crowd reacting to Mondli Makhoba was a viral hit despite the show receiving early backlash. The hilarious moment caught on camera got over 50 thousand likes from netizens.

Mondli Makhoba charms his way through press conference for Shaka Ilembe

Former The Wife actor Mondli Makhoba landed a role in the new series about Shaka Zulu, Shaka Ilembe. A video by @trndza of him looking dapper in South African traditional gear was a hit on TikTok. Watch the video below to see how women were drooling before he could even speak:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Mondli Makhoba received lots of love from South African women

Some South African male actors often get attention for their good looks. Online users thought it was charming to see how much attention received from the ladies.

Felicia Kabaale wrote:

"He just said 'ehhhh'"

Zola Mbatha added:

"Nomzamo Mbatha fully understanding what everyone is going through."

Wholelattaminnie.commented:

"Bro didn't even say anything."

TT25 joked:

"Yabona ke bhuti omdala guys.. He just said 'ehh'I get it ladies.. I get it."

nomfundogwamanda2 agreed:

"That "Eeeeeh" is enough to make me faint."

"I did the best I could": Mondli reveals extreme preparations for 'Shaka Ilembe'

Briefly News previously reported that As anticipation for Shaka Ilembe grows among fans, stars from the show, such as Mondli Makhoba, have spoken up about their experiences on the set.

According to Sunday World, The Wife star revealed he had to endure extreme preparations for the cold weather they shot under.

Mondli said he was honoured and blessed to be part of the Shaka Ilembe cast. He added that he's proud of being chosen for the version of Shaka's story, which is closer to the historical events.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News