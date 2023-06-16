A woman shared a TikTok video of her mother after competing in an intense marathon

The funny clips featured the mom struggling to get off the couch due to physical pain

Netizens congratulated the mother for participating in the Comrades Marathon, but some couldn't help but find her recovery hilarious

A TikTok video of a mother trying to get off the couch and walk after she ran the Comrades Marathon. Image: Lebohang Makape

Source: TikTok

A young woman on TikTok shared an amusing video of her mom struggling to get off the couch after competing in the Comrades Marathon.

The video of the marathon mom was captioned:

"Trying to walk after willingly running 87km at the Comrades Marathon."

Daughter posts TikTok video of mom recovering from Comrades Marathon in living room

The marathon runner was agonisingly lifting her body from the couch in the TV room as her daughter recorded her in amusement. She then leaned forward and balanced herself on the coffee table in front of her with both hands.

She winced in pain, staggered like a drunkard, and held her lower back as she tried to leave the room.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi cracks up at mom recovering from Comrades Marathon in TikTok video

Lebohang Makape uploaded the video, receiving close to 115k views within 24 hours of uploading. This is what some of the 353 comments thought about the mother's torment and pain from the Comrades Marathon:

Forever Katli ❣️thought she was pregnant:

“I thought kedi labor pains."

ratofatso_k could relate:

"Me after I did 100 skips with 5 million breaks in between.”

NONHLANHLA SIBIYA said there are health benefits to the torture:

“She's saving herself from a whole lot of problems in future shem. Health wise I guess. That’s if she likes fitness. I would have loved for my mom to do such.”

B.lessiingsss had a remedy:

“Any citrus fruit plus salt reliefs muscle pain.”

Abonku asked what she was thinking:

“Bowenzani?”

Conza would never try the marathon:

"A ngeke tjo!!"

Pali M said its good pain:

"It’s like gym pain: fulfilling yet unbearable."

Tete Dijana defends Comrades Marathon title with record-breaking race, Mzansi proud: "What a dramatic finish"

In a similar story, Briefly News reported how Tete Dijana defended his Comrades Marathon title with a record-breaking men's time of 5 hours, 13 minutes, and 58 seconds on Sunday.

The South African winner was awarded R1.2 million for his triumph in the 87.701km race.

