A child from Sandton took part in a dance trend, and he did the most to a Tyler ICU and DJ Maphorisa song

The young dancer hit all the right steps as he flawlessly executed the dance moves that had the internet cheering for him

People enjoyed the video as they saw how smooth the kid was as he did the most to the lit amapiano beat

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

This dancing boy was all on the rave on South African TikTok. The child went all out doing the most to turn up to Mnike by Tyler ICU, DJ Maphorisa, and others.

A kid from Sandton danced to a DJ Maphorisa hit song, and he charmed South Africans. Image: @lisa.k.

Source: TikTok

Netizens were loving the boy's energy in the dance video. Others focused on letting the kid know that his dance was perfect.

Kid's amapiano dance to Mnike is all the rave

A child in a TikTok by @lisa.k. from Sandton did the most on the Mnike beat that is viral on TikTok. The young dancer nailed the routine others did to the song. Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Mzansi praises young kid's amapiano routine

People always love to watch others dance. This young boy got compliments for not only nailing the trend but for adding his own style at the end.

Lee-Ann CoetZee commented:

"The fact that he put his own little sauce at the end is just "

user9873826237529 commented:

"Hayi our kids are enjoying,stru these days haibo I wish time can be rewind "

Moneido eng eng commented:

"Balate Young man "

KweenZaba commented:

"Yes boy."

sethusishange commented:

"Like the shirt and the dance keep it up "

"Beauty and brains": Pupil's 'Kilimanjaro' dance showing off badges impresses SA

Briefly News previously reported that people were happy to see one Mzansi school kid look dancing to amapiano. The schoolgirl had all the right moves and undeniable proof that she aces school too.

Peeps flooded the comments with compliments for the young girl. Others noticed her jacket was decorated with badges of her school achievements.

Many commented on how many badges the dancer had. The creator confirmed that they were for academics, and she called herself "a focused hun" when someone noticed. Mzansi loves to see students dance, and this one was a banger.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News