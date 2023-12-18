Zimbabwean-born prophet Mellontik Orasi claims to have foreseen the deaths of South African stars AKA, Costa Titch, and Zahara, warning them

A video of his warning to Babes Wodumo about her potential death has sparked outrage in South Africa

Social media users questioned the prophet's motives and the practicality of preventing death based on his warnings

A Zimbabwean-born prophet who allegedly foresaw the deaths of top South African stars including Kiernan "AKA" Forbes, Costa Titch and recently Bulelwa "Zahara" Mkutukana has issued a strong warning to Babes Wodumo.

Zim prophet allegedly warns Babes Wodumo about her death

Prophet Mellontik Orasi has reportedly issued a chilling warning to award-winning South African singer and dancer Babes Wodumo. The Zimbabwean-born South African-based self-proclaimed prophet also claims to have foreseen rappers AKA and Costa Tich's deaths.

Speaking in a video shared by @Yolokazi_chagi on social media, Mellontik Orasi also alleged that he warned Zahara about her death. He said he reached out to the Loliwe singer several times but she ignored his warnings. He said:

"The problem is, people are filled with doubt. I spoke to Zahara and told her she could preserve her own life."

Mzansi blasts Zim prophet over recent prophecy

The video making rounds on social media sparked outrage in Mzansi. People called out the self-proclaimed prophet for his claims.

@MaiteFestina wrote:

"What I hate about these prophecies coming after death is that they seem like they just wanna prove a point that they were able to foretell and more especially concerning celebrities.."

@mzingeli79 added:

"What was Zahara supposed to do? How does a person prevent dying?"

@ASL_Screening added:

"This prophet is grandstanding seeking popularity. What benefits the living in what he’s saying?"

@atmaa1 commented:

"So what must happen mxm yena what will happen to him will he fly to heaven nonsense."

Zahara’s sister Lumka Mkutukana says they watched her take her last breath

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Zahara's sister Lumka Mkutukana had social media weeping when she narrated how they were called to watch the singer taking her final breath.

There were no dry eyes at Zahara's memorial when the late singer's sister Lumka took to the podium to tell people what happened during her sister's final moments on earth.

