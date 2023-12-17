Zahara's remains arrived in East London on Saturday and was met with prayers and tears from her family

The remains of the late Bulelwa 'Zahara' Mkutukana reached East London, where the grieving family and clergy gathered at King Phalo Airport to welcome her one last time.

Zahara's family view her body

The heart-wrenching scenes unfolded as Zahara's family faced the difficult reality of bidding farewell to their beloved daughter.

A video circulating on social media captures the family's tearful moments after viewing Zahara's body in the cargo area, evoking an outpouring of sympathy from fans.

Video of Zahara's family spreads on TikTok

The emotional TikTok clip posted by @lumkabekindawo marks a moment of realisation for many that the iconic singer is truly gone.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi extends condolences

Social media has become a space for shared grief as condolences flooded in for Zahara's loved ones during this challenging time.

See the comments below:

@user20831014742493 said:

"Eish I can't hold my tears, kwabuhlungu kufa bakithi phephisani."

@hlehleluu wrote:

"God's will is really painful."

@bombamzaoni posted:

"How I wish it was me not uZahara at this point I don't see any reason to leave. "

@Dinnylicious mentioned:

"Mkhululeni ahambe. As painful as it is, this world was too harsh for her kind-hearted soul."

@xolanitwala highlighted:

"Every December there's a popular person, passing away in our country. Sfiso Ngcwane, Themsie, Tutu etc. Now it's Zahara. How strange is this?"

@Dinnylicious commented:

"Imagine your child coming back home quietly and laying on her back. "

@Laura said:

"The pain this mother is going through. God please have mercy on her."

@mukololo465 added:

"As reality sinks in hard for family. Yuuh phephisani zihlobo."

