Zahara's hospital pictures have caused public outrage, with social media users expressing disgust

Zahara passed away in a Johannesburg hospital on 11 December due to lung complications

The circulating pictures sparked a debate on social media about the lack of respect for privacy

Social media users have expressed disgust after pictures of the late award-winning singer Bulelwa Mtukana in hospital went viral online.

Leaked Zahara's hospital pictures get SA buzzing

South Africans on social media still can't believe someone had the guts to take pictures of the late singer Zahara while she was fighting for her life in the hospital. The Loliwe singer died at a Johannesburg hospital on Monday 11 December after battling lung complications.

According to a post shared by the popular entertainment news commentator @Am_Blujay on his X page, the heartbreaking pictures have been making rounds on social media platforms. The post suggested that there should be consequences for the people who take pictures of people in the hospital. He wrote:

"I saw pictures of Zahara in the hospital on Facebook, is it the nurses or relatives? Surely there should be consequences for such."

SA reacts to Zahara's hospital pictures

Social media users shared mixed thoughts about the pictures circulating online. Some said it was the hospital staff, while others noted that it could have been a family member who leaked them to the public.

@BlaqSabali said:

"Our lack of respect for humanity is nauseating "

@thatom_thatom commented:

"Some people don't respect other people's privacy and what happened to patient confidentially when it comes to health care workers."

@ToSoftness wrote:

"It’s always the nurses, no other staff members are ever suspected of misconduct ‍♀️"

@DrCooper___added:

"Hospital staff took those pictures and more. People should also put their focus on this matter. Issues like this need to be investigated. Countless patients with abnormal situations have pictures of them posted online because of clinic/Hospital staff."

Zahara gets emotional during final performance

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Zahara's untimely passing left South Africans reeling in pain. Social media has been filled with heartwarming tributes from fans, friends and industry colleagues.

After her death, fans have been sharing videos and pictures of award-winning singer and guitarist Zahara. Some fans have unearthed videos of the star performing for the late former President Nelson Mandela, a clip talking about how she wants to be remembered and many more.

