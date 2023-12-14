Somizi Mhlongo is facing backlash after an old video resurfaced in which he made a joke about the late singer Zahara's drinking habits

In the clip, Somizi mentioned an after-party with a free bar and speculated that Zahara was likely already at the bar

Some fans defended Somizi's joke as humour while others highlighted Zahara's past threat of legal action over the comment

A throwback clip of media personality Somizi Mhlongo firing shots at the late award-winning singer and guitarist Zahara has surfaced on social media.

A throwback video of Somizi firing shots at Zahara has resurfaced. Image: @somizi and @zaharasa

Source: Instagram

Somizi blasts Zahara in old video

Idols SA judge Somizi Mhlongo has come under fire from South African social media users over an old video that resurfaced. The star shared a video on his pages calling on fans to give Zahara her flowers because she was talented.

It was not long before fans unearthed the video where SomG made a joke about the Loliwe singer's drinking. Popular social media commentator @Am_Blujay shared the post on his page. The read:

"We are almost at the end of the show and there’s an amazing after party, a free bar...where is Zahara? She’s probably at the bar already."

Mzansi weighs in on Somizi's Zahara diss

Social media users shared mixed reactions after the video went viral. Some defended Somizi saying he was joking, while others noted that Zahara took the comment seriously and threatened to sue at the time.

@BhovuRbay said:

"Somizi joked about Zahara's sickness. Unfortunately, for Zahara, there was no "Will Smith" to defend her."

@Bheki305 added:

"I can imagine people at my death quoting the crude jokes my friends made when I was still alive and then calling it hate."

@LungiYou added:

"Shame celebrities never liked her..they always reminded her that she's from emaplazini."

Photos of Zahara in hospital leave Mzansi fuming

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that social media users have expressed disgust after pictures of the late award-winning singer Bulelwa Mkutukana in hospital went viral online.

South Africans on social media still can't believe someone had the guts to take pictures of the late singer Zahara while she was fighting for her life in the hospital. The Loliwe singer died at a Johannesburg hospital on Monday, 11 December 2023 after battling liver complications.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News