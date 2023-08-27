South Africans continue to mourn the passing of legendary jazz musician Sylvia Mdunyelwa online

The respected multitalented artist’s family said she passed away at 74 at her home on Friday morning

She dedicated her life to music, acting, and nurturing young talents, leaving an enduring global impact and imprint on society

Legendary jazz musician Sylvia Mdunyelwa has died. Image: Sylvia Mdunyelwa

Source: Facebook

Renowned South African jazz artist, broadcaster, and actor Sylvia Mdunyelwa, affectionately known as 'Mama Kaap', has passed away at 74. She died at her residence after a prolonged illness.

Sylvia Mdunyelwa's family confirms her passing

Her family's statement confirmed her passing on 25 August 2023. It stated that throughout her life, Mama Kaap dedicated herself to the creative and music sectors, fostering young talents and generating opportunities within the township through her involvement in music and acting.

Her recognition extended to global platforms, leaving an enduring impact on society.

Tributes pour in for Sylvia Mdunyelwa

According to SABCNews, the Western Cape government said her role as a jazz artist from Langa made a substantial impact in the music sector.

Anroux Marais, the Minister of Provincial Cultural Affairs, noted that she will be commemorated for her impactful vocals and captivating stage presence. The GOOD party also acknowledged that her musical legacy will endure through her recorded works.

SA citizens extend condolences to Sylvia Mdunyelwa's family

Glenda Williams said:

"Rest in heavenly peace, Queen always. ♥"

Mehluli Mambazo Ncube stated:

"Rest in peace, Sylvia Mdunyelwa.️"

Regan Titus mentioned:

"She was one of a kind, larger than life, and full of gees. Rest well Mamma Sylvia(Kaap).❤️"

Tony-clive Moeng posted:

"My condolences to the family, friends, and the art industry. Holokile holokile by the also late Tshepo Tshola."

Sharon Struckmeyer commented:

"May you Rest In Peace, you will always be remembered."

