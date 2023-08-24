South African chicken franchise Nando's has paid tribute to veteran journalist Derek Watts in the best way it knows how

The company posted a witty and spicy tweet on X (formerly Twitter), bidding farewell to Watts

South Africans were touched by the tribute, claiming Nando's words summed Watts up perfectly

JOHANNESBURG - Late veteran journalist and Carte Blanche presenter Derek Watts has left a hole in the hearts of many South Africans after he lost his battle with skin and lung cancer.

South African fast food franchise Nando's has issued a heartfelt tribute to late 'Carte Blanche' presenter Derek Watts. Image: @ThuliMadonsela3/Twitter & Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Watts was diagnosed with skin cancer in 2022. After battling the disease like a champion, the renowned journalist revealed he would be taking a hiatus from work to focus on his health after it spread to his lungs, Mail & Guardian reported.

Joining the sea of people heartbroken by Watts' untimely passing, Mzansi's much-loved flame-grilled chicken joint, Nando's, issued a tribute to the fallen legend.

Nando's heartfelt send-off to Derek Watts

True to form, Nando's didn't miss a beat with its cheeky and flavourful tribute to Watts.

The fast-food franchise posted a tweet that made it clear how they felt about the veteran journalist.

The tweet read:

"Cheers For now, Derek Watts. The only other person who grilled better than us"

Nando's tribute to Derek Watts sparks joy

Below are some comments:

@leloe_m praised:

"A beautiful tribute. He was certainly the best to ever do it."

@Amirmizroch added:

"RIP in Derek Watts. A hugely talented journalist and tough interviewer."

@mbrett625_brett celebrated:

"Lovely tribute to a lovely man."

@MissTinah_M said:

"Argh, you guys."

@CarelSupervan commented:

"Many a true word said in jest Well done to your ad agency."

A nose for news and a love for speed: a look at beloved Carte Blanche presenter Derek Watts’ eventful life

In a related story, Briefly News reported that Derek Watts, the beloved presenter of Carte Blanche, passed away on Tuesday, 22 August, after a battle with lung cancer. He was 74 years old.

Watts was a household name in South Africa, and his death has been met with widespread sadness and grief. He was a brilliant journalist, a gifted presenter, and a warm and funny man. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, colleagues, and the millions of South Africans who loved him.

Watts was known for his sharp wit, incisive interviews, and commitment to investigative journalism. He was a fearless reporter who never shied away from tough stories. He was also a gifted storyteller, bringing a unique perspective to every story he covered.

