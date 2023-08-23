Derek Watts passed away after many years on South African TV channel M-Net, with Carte Blanche

The beloved host on Carte Blanche fought valiantly against cancer when he was diagnosed a year earlier

Familiar face on M-Net, Derek Watts, made a mark, and a look back at his life attests to the light he brought

Derek Watts has had a long career as a co-anchor of an M-Net show. The TV presenter's passing comes after his cancer diagnosis in 2022.

Derel Watts lived a full life as the original presenter on 'Carte Blanche', and his family life was just as fulfilling. Image: @derekwatts1/@belinda_watts

South Africans were in mourning over the loss of a legend. David Watts' social media gives fans a first look into some must-know facts about him.

1. When did Derek Watts pass away?

The co-anchor passed away on 22 August 2023. Briefly News reported that the actor was diagnosed with skin cancer which turned fatal after reaching his lungs.

The news comes after he was hospitalised in June 2023. Watch the video below to watch Derek address viewers while in the hospital:

2. How long did Derek Watts work at Carte Blanche?

Derek Watts was moderately active on his Instagram but shared some details in his bio. He detailed that he worked at Carte Blanche for 27 years. The Citizen reported that he moved to South Africa in the 70s from Zimbabwe.

3. Derek Watts' career started in Zimbabwe

Derek detailed on Instagram that he started being a reporter at 16. According to Sunday Times, he was a writer for The Herald in Zimbabwe, and then he joined the SABC before M-Net

4. Who is Derek Watts' family?

Derek Watts lived with his wife, Belinda, their son Tyrone, and younger daughter Kirstin. According to Sunday Times, they were married for 35 years after meeting at Pick n Pay while shopping for supplies for their pets.

The Watts family also celebrated that his youngest daughter it's about a brain tumour. The family was proud she survived chemotherapy, according to Sunday Times.

5. Derek Watts has been with Carte Blanche since day 1

The Citizen reported that Derek was in Carte Blanches' first episode aired on 21 August 1988.

In an interview with Sunday Times, the veteran says he truly loves his job. Explaining he has always loved Carte Blanche, he said:

"There's no other job I'd swap it for. Because I don't think anything could be as exciting or offer the variety that I enjoy."

