Brenda Fassie receives her flowers from Mzansi, who continues to mourn her 19 years after her passing

The late pop icon is remembered by many for her talent, charisma and her epic stage presence

Brenda's legacy lives on; however, Nota Baloyi said the singer's alleged drug abuse cost her son Bongani Fassie

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The late Brenda Fassie had Mzansi sing her praises online as they remembered her 19 years after passing. Image: Alain BENAINOUS

Source: Getty Images

Mzansi celebrated the late Brenda Fassie 19 years after her tragic passing. Fans of the pop icon went online to sing her praises, some stating they missed the singer.

Brenda Fassie's legacy lives on, and her fans are proof of that.

Music page pays homage to the late Brenda Fassie

A Facebook music page, South African Classic Music, gave Brenda's background.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

"Brenda Nokuzola Fassie was a South African singer, songwriter, dancer and activist. Affectionately called MaBrrr by her fans, she is also known as the "Queen of African Pop", the "Madonna of The Townships" or simply as The Black Madonna."

The page gave a little background information on the singer. Afterwards, they said:

"We love and miss our mother and a true African queen. Brenda Fassie. Continue resting mabrrrr."

Fans truly miss the local pop princess

Sthokozisiwe Hlongwane said:

"One of the best artists South Africa has produced. May her soul continue to rest in eternal peace."

Fiona Mpho Makgobe said:

"Theee best ever!!! Our very own Madonna... continue to Rip mbrrrrr!! Your beautiful music lives on!!! Miss Tender care."

Nqanawe shared:

"Rest in peace maBrrr much respect for you Queen."

B Bold and Beautiful said:

"We love and miss her Mabrrrr, may her soul continue to rest in peace."

Thobisa Ndoqo added:

"Rest in peace Mabrrr I still love you and your music."

Buyisiwe Dlamini said:

"Legends at rest...rest Queen Brrrrr and spirit of performing art, and your music will live on and on."

Thobeka Nangu said:

"RIP Mabrrrrr we will always remember you."

Samuel Van Pangani shared:

"Keep resting well, the music lives on."

Zee Mildred said:

"RIP Brenda Fassie I still love you and your music. I Respect you my favourite."

Mbeji Bokwe shared:

"We always mic you ma brrr your voice no one can compete with you you are unique rest in peace you will always be our minds."

Nota Nhlamulo Baloyi says Brenda Fassie is underserving of the title icon

Music executive Nota Bloyi accused Brenda Fassie of abusing drugs. His unsavoury comments sparked outrage from social media users.

In his tweet, Nota said:

"Brenda Fassie left her son suffering because she loved drugs more than being a good Mom… Her music’s legendary but she was a terrible human being for exposing her child to drug dealers addicts & a life of turmoil. Best not use the word icon, rather say she was a star, feel me?"

Millions are missing from Brenda Fassie's estate but son Bongani Fassie will not back down

In a previous report by Briefly News, Brenda Fasie's son revealed that there are millions missing from her bank account.

According to the singer, R25 million was missing from his inheritance, and so he launched an investigation into the matter.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News