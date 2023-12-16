Bulelwa "Zahara" Mkutukana's funeral arrangements are underway after a short admission to a Johannesburg hospital

The Xhosa singer, originally from the Eastern Cape, passed away at only 36 and left South Africa reeling

Zahara will be laid to rest on 23 December 2023, and the Eastern Cape Arts & Culture MEC's spokesperson gave an update about arrangements

South African singer Zahara passed away after being hospitalised. The Ndiza hitmaker's passing left many in South Africa mourning.

Bulelwa "Zahara" Mkutukana will be led to rest and her funeral arrangements have already begun. Image: @zaharasa

Source: Instagram

The Eastern Cape Arts and Culture MEC spokesperson Atule Joka dhared recent developments about Zahara's burial plan. South Africans commented, expressing their sadness over Zahara's passing.

Zahara's body transported to Eastern Cape

According to SABC News, Zahara's body will be transported to East London by plane. The spokesperson for the Eastern Cape Arts and Culture MEC, Atule Juka, explained that Zahara's family and the clergy will be leading a prayer when her body arrives. They are also local artists who are expected to attend

What happened to Zahara?

The afro-pop singer passed away on 11 December 2023 after being admitted to a Johannesburg Hospital. The family allegedly claimed foul play, but their allegations remain unconfirmed.

South Africa mourns Zahara

Many people wrote sweet messages for the late Afropop musician. Read people's touching comments for Zahara below:

Moloko Douglas said:

"Rest in great peace the queen,will always love you and remember you, our hearts are broken."

EM Emmanuel added:

"Fly high our African Queen. You will always be remembered."

Batsirai Chimoro commented:

"Rest in peace girl I remember playing your muzik back in Zim we shall miss you but legacy going anywhere."

Thulisile Zanele wrote:

"May her beautiful soul rest in peace."

Afri Can lamented:

"I will always remember her by the title song Loliwe RIP sister."

