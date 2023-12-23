The funeral service of the multi-platinum award-winning singer-songwriter Zahara is underway

The sombre ceremony in East London draws a poignant conclusion to the songstress' remarkable life

Zahara's fans across the world are paying their last respects on social media with moving tributes

Zahara's emotional funeral service in East London left Mzansi reeling. Image: @zaharasa

Source: Instagram

EASTERN CAPE - East London has become the backdrop for the final curtain call for Zahara, who passed away on 11 December at the age of 36 in Johannesburg.

The decorated singer tragically died in hospital following complications with her liver.

Funeral at International Conference Centre

The funeral service commenced at the town's International Conference Centre at 10 am on Saturday. Thousands of people are watching the live-streamed proceedings for the iconic artist.

Tributes pour in for Zahara

As family and friends gather to share memories of the beloved singer, the virtual realm is flowing with tributes as fans across the globe bid their final goodbyes. Many are reflecting on the profound impact Loliwe hitmaker had on the music industry.

Many are celebrating her legacy and talent which will forever echo in the music history of the country.

@VinceDeVincy said:

"Long live Zahara.❤❤"

@celestial_77_PS commented:

"Fly high sisi, you shined on till the end and truly became that star. Thekwana intak’ezulu thank you God for gifting us her. "

SAMMY50277422 posted:

"Rest in peace Bulelwa. We will always love you.✊❤"

@MazwayiVoxeka mentioned:

"Your footsteps can never be filled, nor your love ever be forgotten. Goodnight Zahara. "

@Phiwe_Matyila22 added:

"I have a lump on my throat watching the funeral sana. Yoh Zahara? It is well! Rest sisi.️"

@MissPampi asked:

"Is Zahara's funeral a provincial funeral?"

@SAMMY50277422 stated:

"Can those who make things trend make #Zaharafuneral trend."

Zimbabweans mourn the death of Zahara

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the world continues to mourn the late Bulelwa 'Zahara' Mkutukana. Her Zimbabwean fans relayed their messages of condolences to the singer in a touching video.

In a video, music promoters and fans from Zimbabwe all said they were very hurt by her death and lauded the singer for her talent.

Source: Briefly News