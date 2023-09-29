Mandla Mandela was caught on video attending Zoleka Mandela's funeral despite allegations that he was barred from it

Zoleka allegedly wrote down a list of all the people she did not want at her funeral in her diary, and Mandla was one of them

In her diary, the late activist alleged that the people she listed there abused her, so she did not want them near her body

Mzansi was left puzzled after a video of Mandla Mandela making his way to the venue where the late Zoleka Mandela would be laid to rest circulated online.

Mandla Mandela attended Zoleka Mandela's funeral despite her final wishes not to have him there. Image: @zolekamandela

Mandla attends Zoleka Mandela's service

The grandson of the late Nelson Mandela attended the funeral of the late Zoleka Mandela. A video of him entering the venue where her life would be celebrated circulated online just minutes after a list Zoleka wrote made rounds online.

The granddaughter of the late President Mandela allegedly wrote down a list of all the people she did not want at her funeral in her diary.

One of the names mentioned was apparently Mandla Mandela.

In her diary, the late activist alleged that the people she listed there abused her, so she did not want them near her body.

Watch the video shared by @NgenyaneAndiswa below:

Mzansi shocked and angry that Mandla attended

Confused and bewildered by Mandla's attendance despite his absence being Zoleka's dying wish, Mzansi dragged the politician.

@miss_fine_wine reacted:

"But, he’s been asked by the late not to attend."

@Fikz_the_Cook exclaimed:

"Huuu, she said he must not come."

@Ayanda_mthatha asked:

"Is he not in the list?"

@Sasa_Mzo shared:

"As someone who has been planning for this day, I wonder if she made it known to those on the list that they shouldn't come. Or she's just making it awkward for the people arranging her day."

@Beevatar asked:

"Do you think the family members have seen the list?"

@u_noziphos said:

"Lol, he’s so disrespectful."

@wa_maboi said:

"It's the ignorance for me."

Ntsiki saddened by her friend's passing

Ntsiki Mazwai penned an emotional post to Zoleka and said she was lost for words after hearing of her passing.

""Oh my Zozo, we never got to explore our beautiful friendship, life happened. I love you so much, say hi to our mom for me. Yoh, I'm so hurt but ke life."

See her post below:

Zoleka planned her death and funeral

In a previous report from Briefly News, Mandela had planned her death and consulted with the necessary people. She even wrote down a list of all the people she did not wish to attend her service.

Some of the names written down include her ex-husband and father of her two children Thiery Bashala, and the father of her last-born daughter Zingce.

