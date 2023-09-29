Ntsiki Mazwai bid farewell to the late author Zoleka Mandela in a heartfelt message following her passing after a year-long battle with cancer

Mazwai praised Zoleka's fighting spirit and expressed disbelief that she wouldn't recover, echoing the sentiments of many who admired Zoleka's bravery

Fans and fellow celebrities shared their shock and admiration for Zoleka's resilience

Ntsiki Mazwai has poured her heart out in a touching last message to the late author Zoleka Mandela. Zoleka passed away surrounded by her family and close friends on Monday 25 September after a year-long battle with cancer.

Ntsiki Mazwai has penned an emotional final message for Zoleka Mandela. Image: @miss_ntsiki_mazwai and Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Source: UGC

Ntsiki Mazwai bids final farewell to Zoleka Mandela

Outspoken poet and host of the Moya podcast Ntsiki Mazwai is among the many local celebrities who have shared touching tributes on social media following Zoleka Mandela's tragic death.

The star headed to her Twitter page to share her final goodbyes to the When Hope Whispers author. In her previous post, Ntsiki described Zoleka as a friend. She also hailed her for her fighting spirit.

Zoleka has been praised for spreading love, peace and positivity despite going through a storm. Many people, including Ntsiki Mazwai, admitted that they thought she would beat the cancer and go on with her life. Ntsiki tweeted:

"#ZolekaMandela you were so good at being brave, you made us believe you would recover...Sleep Well Sister. Love you always."

Ntsiki Mazwai's final message to Zoleka Mandela leaves fans emotional

Many people shared Ntsiki's sentiments about hoping that Zoleka was going to recover from the cancer. People said they never imagined that they would be saying their last goodbyes to the star.

@Superliciousnes said:

"Exactly, hence I never thought today would be without her, the way she fought gave hope, yhini Zoe bethuna..."

@DineoSo added:

"Ntsiki, this is so true. Her tenacity... She was a Phoenix... Her come back game from all the challenges she faced... Passion for life, positive spirit... Heaven gained a Queen"

@paulamosopa1 commented:

"May her beautiful Soul Rest in Peace and May her family find healing in the Lord ."

Zoleka Mandela to be laid to rest among family members at Fourways Memorial Park in Joburg

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the Mandela family has shared more details about Zoleka Mandela's funeral and burial.

South Africans have been mourning Zoleka Mandela following her tragic death. The When Hope Whispers author died after a year-long battle with severe cancer in her chest, hips, lungs and spinal cord.

Source: Briefly News