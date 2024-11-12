A Mzansi man wearing "fake" Gucci got social media users talking as he reacted to bread prices at Spar

The scene was captured on camera, shared on TikTok, and has since gone viral with over 1.2 million views

Thousands of netizens flooded the comments section with jokes aimed at his unique and flamboyant style

Shopping can be tough on the wallet these days. A man rocking a "fake" Gucci outfit became an online sensation after the price of bread left him defeated.

Fashionista spotted shopping

In a TikTok video posted by @thereal_cman, he’s seen checking out bread at Spar before putting it back on the shelf.

His reaction to the price, with a head scratch, left netizens howling with laughter. The guy's getup with the misaligned logo was also a hot topic among viewers.

Shopping goes TikTok viral

The clip has reached viral status with more than a million views, and 80,000 likes and shares.

The whole scene had more than 4,000 people chuckling at his mix of high-end style and relatable grocery struggles.

@ntombimgwaba joked:

"Lapho uWindow shopper isinkwa. 😅"

@ueenofSHEBA_28 shared:

"In Nigeria, people are wearing all these brands with no fear of judgment. 😂😂"

@FifiM stated:

"Saw him yesterday and he was not even walking fast. 😂😂😂"

@zakh_n commented:

"Not him scratching his head after seeing the price of bread."

@Wellaz wrote:

"😂😂😂 And he's scratching his head because of a loaf of bread."

@Nomthii_95 mentioned:

"Kodwa some people just want us to talk even though we don’t want to why mara? 😂😂"

@GOD,SChild complained:

"People can't wear their Gucci outfits in peace in South Africa."

@gracious_088 added:

"Meanwhile, the cheapest bread just made him scratch his head. 😫😫😫🤣🤣"

@morapedi shared:

"Some people though! 😂😂😂 I'd rather wear Mr price that force things like this. 😂"

