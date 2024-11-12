A South African woman broke down the costs paid by her medical aid during her pregnancy journey on TikTok

She included expenses for everything from her hospital stay to specialists like her gynaecologist and anaesthetist

Mzansi women were amazed and many shared their birthing experiences in the comments section

A woman showed the medical aid costs for giving birth in a private hospital. Image: @miss_lucylu92/TikTok and Stock photo/Getty

Pregnancy comes with its own set of surprises, and the costs are one of them! One woman went on social media to show how much her medical aid paid Mediclinic.

Costs of giving birth in private hospital

The new mom, who had a C-section, revealed that she is on the GEMS Beryl plan, and the bill for private care amounted to R65,848.

She @miss_lucylu92 detailed the expenses in a TikTok montage video, covering her pathologist, paediatrician, and overall hospital stay. Her TikTok featured adorable photos of herself during pregnancy and her newborn.

Video intrigues Mzansi TikTokkers

The clip got over 205,000 views within a day of being posted and captured the interest of parents and soon-to-be mommies.

TikTok ladies filled the comments. Many were grateful for her transparency and opened up about delivering their bundles of joy.

@RowdahRowdieAllie shared:

"I paid R50 for both of my kids the third one was free at the clinic."

@ThegoodKaren®️ asked:

"😳 R65k? Did your medical aid cover it all? Also, congratulations mama. ❤️"

@SimplyCarolworld stated:

"This will be me. Anything to avoid government hospitals."

@Vicky_Bae wrote:

"Congrats mama. 💐 Cash at Netcare came to R63k+ Gynae was R22500 and hospital stay was R28766 c/s."

@SandisileZulukaziMngomezulu commented:

"Mine was free and I was sharing a room with just one lady. 😂"

@Brown posted

"These medical aids don't have the same rates ne because that's so high?"

@ZandeeleYolanda|Dlamini mentioned:

"Congratulations my beautiful sister on your baby. 🥰 I also gave birth recently and can’t even afford Pampers and baby clothes. Some people are indeed blessed. 🫶🙏"

@JARNELLᥫᩣ added:

"Beryl option covered all this? Yoh, I’ve been wanting medical aid thanks I think I’ll go get this option."

