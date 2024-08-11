A woman's parents showed off their love for each other after they had married for 31 years

The duo's love had the young lady wanting the love of her life to show her the same love her parents show each other

The online community reacted to the clip, with many expressing their love for the loved-up parents

A mom and dad flexed their love after 31 years of being married. Images: @mahle_majola

Source: TikTok

A video showing a mother and father showing each other love after 31 years of marriage has made rounds on social media.

In a TikTok clip uploaded by @mahle_majola, her parents are in the comfort of their home. The duo is sitting in the lounge watching soccer. The mom adorable sat on top of her husband.

The TikTok user expressed how she loves seeing her parents all loved up. She also said she should lower her standards a little so she can find the love of her life that could offer her the love her parents show.

"They keep reminding me not to lower the standard. I love seeing this when im home."

Parents show off love

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTokkers react to the duo's love

The video gained over 600k views, with many online users loving the loved-up duo and feeling envious.

@TJ felt envious:

"Mommy getting princess treatment❤ may this kind of love locate me."

@Salomè (👑) said:

"This is disgustingly beautiful.. but I can't help but be bitter and sad because I know that I will NEVER experience his. I met the LOML online about a month ago, and I am not his type. it hurts."

@Sigourney Bruintjies loved:

"Oh tog! She’s forever his baby 🥺😩."

@Kamo felt envious:

"I want this."

Woman dances for hubby after decades of marriage

In another story, Briefly News reported about a woman who danced for her husband after 37 years of marriage.

@xanmminoo shared the recording with her TikTok followers. The dad is seen sitting in the lounge enjoying his food when the mom comes along in a cute dress and starts dancing for him like a happy little girl. The man was visibly enjoying the little bit of fun his wife was having.

