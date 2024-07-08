An educated family participated in a TikTok trend and played the measuring game

The household had an accountant, civil engineer, doctor, and mechanic engineer and they all got close to the estimation

The online community reacted to the video, with many loving how the educated household was holding each other together

A family of professionals played a TikTok tape measure game. Images: @re.eoliff

A young lady took to her TikTok account and uploaded a video of her educated family playing a tape measure game.

A Tape measure game is a popular trend on TikTok where one asks people to estimate certain centimetres with a measuring tape without seeing the numbers. TikTokker, @_ngoanamosotho did the same with her family.

In the video she uploaded on her TikTok account she asked her mechanic engineer dad to estimate 10cm, her civil engineer mother to estimate 10cm, her doctor brother to estimate 12cm, and her accountant brother to estimate 17cm.

None of them got it right but they got close. The family had fun and had the internet envious of their togetherness. They gave homely vibes.

Educated family plays tape measuring game

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens loved the educated family

The video garnered over 700k views, with many online users loving how educated the family was and yet remained grounded.

@alicia commented:

"I just looked at my family and sighed."

@Bojour shared:

"At home we have gardeners, housekeepers, jailbirds and kasi influencers."

@MaZulu_05 laughed:

"Your accountant brother is behaving like an accountant ."

@Bridgette loved:

"My fav thing is with all the education in her house they all still speak Sesotho fluently. It's very rare for such families to all speak vernac."

@glory_xxi was motivated:

"Let me go study yazin ."

@vuyoreddogg felt envious:

"This is the family I was supposed to be born in."

