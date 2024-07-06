A young lady taught her grandmother a few naughty words and hilariously dressed her up as a baddie

The elderly woman was enjoying what her granddaughter was making her do, she was visibly happy

The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the situation hilariously funny

A granddaughter taught her grandmother naughty words and turned her into a baddie. Images: @sisanda_azania

A video of a grandmother being taught naughty words by a youngster has gone viral and left South African online users lost for words.

In a TikTok clip uploaded by @sisanda_azania, a granny can be seen sitting in the comfort of her home. The elderly woman is looking like a baddie with black and white shades, doeak and a hoodie.

The content creator can be heard telling her grandmother to say a few naughty words that one would not expect an elderly woman to say. The gogo said them with confidence and even made hilarious actions. Another older person in the background can be heard expressing her shock.

Gogo pretends to be a baddie

Watch the funny TikTok video below:

TikTokkers were entertained by granny's video

The video garnered over 300k views, with many online users finding the granny funny and loving her relationship with her granddaughter.

@Gugu Masuku expressedd:

"That 'Aibo' at the back ."

@BM admired:

"I love you Gogo please ."

@MotherOfBlessings wrote:

"Her voice."

@TsontsoP was entertained:

"Ma 2k are the generation we didn't know we needed to relieve our stress ."

@Cece  felt envious:

"Sbwl to have a granny."

@iiit's Amber laughed:

"She a baddie she's speaking in Xhosa✌️♥️."

@Michaela Bhaktawar. commented:

"She’s so happy to be there ."

@Ogone Mogajane said:

"She sounds like Nelson Mandela ."

@freemanzungu741 shared:

"My niece once asked my mother who was her first boyfriend, I didn't hear the answer though."

Girl hilariously pranks grandmother

In another story, Briefly News reported about a granddaughter who played a prank on her grandmother.

A video posted by @lindyee4 on TikTok shows an elderly woman lying in bed peacefully until her granddaughter pops in with a remote, which startled the old lady. The grandchild handed the remote over to the woman as though it were a phone. Netizens were in stitches over the prank.

