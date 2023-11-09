A heartwarming video captures a 104-year-old grandmother surprising her adult granddaughter-in-law with a gift of marshmallows

The gesture reflects the deep bond between grandmothers and their grandchildren

The video has touched the hearts of many netizens, reminding them of the preciousness of such loving relationships

A grandmother's loving gesture to her granddaughter-in-law had SA in awe.

Grandmothers are natural nurturers who find joy in caring for their grandchildren, ultimately creating a strong bond between grandmothers and their grandchildren.

Sweet gogo brings her makoti treats

TikTokker @makhumalomalipale shared a beautiful example of this when her 104-year-old grandmother-in-law came by for a visit bearing goodies.

The video shows the elderly lady at the airport digging in her handbag as she looks for a packet of marshmallows that she had bought for her adult granddaughter-in-law, @makhumalomalipale.

"My 104-year-old grandma-in-law came to visit all the way from EC and brought me marshmellows ngaze ngathandwa (I'm so loved)," the post was captioned.

What a precious blessing it is to have such a loving gogo from your husband's family.

Video warms netizens' hearts

Netizens couldn't help but react with endearing and sweet comments in response to the sweet grandmother's loving nature. Others were reminded of their late grandmothers as they reflected on the heartwarming moment.

Ntombizamajobeh0 wrote:

"Waze wawabheka amaswidi awaphathele umzukulu. You are highly blessed."

Slizzy said:

"Waze wabusiswa awuuuu engathi kungavuka owami kancane nje."

user5810340926167 commented:

"Such beautiful blessings izinto ezingasa gcwali emgwaqeni qhubeka umphathe kahle uMkhwenyana ngoba kubonakala lapho impatho yakho."

Brenda responded:

"Izibusiso ezizokulandela dadewethu."

