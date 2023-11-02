One stunning woman went TikTok viral after coming to visit her young relatives with a thoughtful gift

The lady was a hit on the short-form video platform when she came to visit her relatives and had a big toy in hand

Online users enjoyed the TikToK video of the aunt, who was oozing wealth and positivity when she arrived

A lady looked like the ultimate aunt. The cheerful woman visited her family bearing gifts for her young relative.

Online users commented on the video, sharing their own experiences with aunts. The video received over 26,000 likes, with many praising the woman's thoughtfulness.

Woman hailed as a generous aunt

@lebohangmokolokoloh posted a TikTok video of the moment she delivered a gift for a child. In the video, she was carrying a small car.

SA impressed by the generous woman

Many South Africans expressed their admiration for the woman's generous act. They appreciated this aunt's kind-heartedness for the kid.

tsholofelo oliphant said:

"I bless your relationship with your child wena Rakgadi. nna ha ke sa batliwa since a godile.i don't know what I've done. I love my niece very much.."

Lolo commented:

"It's either o rich aunt or witch aunt mo SA."

Boymom wrote:

"The real rich Auntie not those that claim to be rich Aunties."

Fablane_85 added:

"Shem I used to be this one till they asked me who requested me to make their kids my responsibility . Now I just watch the kids longing for things."

FunnyGeek gushed:

"A positive post of being a rakgadi."

Child receives a car as a gift

People love to see young children being spoiled. One child went viral after receiving a luxury car that was just their size.

R12k toy car has people reassessing plans to have children

Briefly News previously reported that a mother was asked to share the price of an electric ride-on toy car, and when she did, it had people gasping for air.

Kids’ toys are boujee nowadays! Our parents would have never paid even R1000 for a toy, and parents today are paying ten times that for something that doesn’t even last a year.

TikTok user @amoslynnikele shared a video showing the price of ride-on toy cars after a follower asked her to. The one she shared cost R12k, and that was on special!

