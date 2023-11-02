TikTok Video of Aunt Rocking Up With Precious Gift Has Mzansi Dubbed Woman “The Real Rich Auntie”
- One stunning woman went TikTok viral after coming to visit her young relatives with a thoughtful gift
- The lady was a hit on the short-form video platform when she came to visit her relatives and had a big toy in hand
- Online users enjoyed the TikToK video of the aunt, who was oozing wealth and positivity when she arrived
A lady looked like the ultimate aunt. The cheerful woman visited her family bearing gifts for her young relative.
Online users commented on the video, sharing their own experiences with aunts. The video received over 26,000 likes, with many praising the woman's thoughtfulness.
Woman hailed as a generous aunt
@lebohangmokolokoloh posted a TikTok video of the moment she delivered a gift for a child. In the video, she was carrying a small car.
SA impressed by the generous woman
Many South Africans expressed their admiration for the woman's generous act. They appreciated this aunt's kind-heartedness for the kid.
tsholofelo oliphant said:
"I bless your relationship with your child wena Rakgadi. nna ha ke sa batliwa since a godile.i don't know what I've done. I love my niece very much.."
Lolo commented:
"It's either o rich aunt or witch aunt mo SA."
Boymom wrote:
"The real rich Auntie not those that claim to be rich Aunties."
Fablane_85 added:
"Shem I used to be this one till they asked me who requested me to make their kids my responsibility . Now I just watch the kids longing for things."
FunnyGeek gushed:
"A positive post of being a rakgadi."
Child receives a car as a gift
People love to see young children being spoiled. One child went viral after receiving a luxury car that was just their size.
