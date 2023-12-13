A varsity student shared a heartwarming video surprising her mom with the news that she passed cum laude

The emotional moment captures the student's and her mother's joy at her academic achievement

The footage touched netizens across TikTok who admired the mother and daughter's happiness

A varsity student told her mother she passed with flying colours. Image: @zab033

A South African varsity student created a heartwarming surprise for her mom by revealing the news of achieving cum laude.

Daughter celebrates achievement with mom

The emotional moment unfolds as the student pulls her unsuspecting mother to the side before opening up.

Tears of joy flow from the young woman's eyes as her mom, initially in disbelief, hugs her tightly. In an amusing twist, the mom even pushes her daughter away to ensure she's not being pranked.

Emotional video goes viral

The genuine happiness and shared joy between the mother and daughter resonates with viewers on TikTok.

The touching clip by @zab033 has a viewer count of 687,000 views and more than 100,000 likes.

Watch the video below:

Student's academic achievement moves SA

Netizens across the platform are moved by the emotional video. They are praising the student for her academic achievement and celebrating the heartwarming connection between the proud mother and her successful daughter.

@sibawellman said:

"Another day of crying with strangers. Congratulations my love."

@justngiley0 commented:

"Congratulations roomza. I’m so proud of you! Well deserved."

@Ms_Mock posted:

"Young girls we want to see on our TL. Well done dynamite, supper proud of you baby girl.❤️"

@ZodwaMatshiane mentioned:

"Congratulations! May permanent employment locate you."

@Leigh.Dlamini stated:

"This was so beautiful to watch. Congratulations sis, umjabulise njalo uMa. ❤️❤️"

@chaukethando. added:

"This made me miss how my mom used to celebrate me.️"

@Natalisa wrote:

"I don’t care what anyone says but this is by far the biggest gift you could ever reward your parents with. ❤️❤️❤️So proud of you."

@Chanté highlighted:

"Hard work pays off. Congratulations my beautiful black queen."

