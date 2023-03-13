Stellenbosch students' outfits of the day went viral on TikTok, and people shared their opinions about their style

The TikTok video shows multiple students making their way through campus, and many people could not get enough of it

Online users gave their thought about the variety of outfits that were spotted in the viral clip

A video of Stellennbosch students' outfits went viral. Peeps discussed whether the fashionistas in the video were well dressed.

Stellenbosch students on TikTok went viral for the outfits they wear on campus. Image: TikTok/ theweekndwife5

Source: UGC

Online users picked their favourite outfits out of those in the video. The TikTok got a lot of attention as it got 80 000 likes.

Stellenbosch students attract Mzansi's attention with their outfits

The TikTok video edited by @theweekndwife5 received a lot of attention. People loved the clip showing students at Stellenbosch dressed in different aesthetics, including punk, bohemian, 80s-inspired wear and more.

South Africans rate Stellenbosch students' outfit

Mzansi loves to see other's outfits, and people gave their honest opinions about what they saw in the video. Online users picked their faves, and one even said they belonged on Netflix. Some loved the drama, while others thought they were doing too much.

User commented:

"Bros think they’re on Grown-ish."

Ollie commented:

"Now show the boys who go out clubbing in flipflops/barefoot and with shorts."

uMaQwabe commented:

"They look like they could be on a Netflix series."

siesMunashe commented:

"Humanities students stand up."

That_xo hun

"To those who have the time for drip and don’t drop out."

khanyakendle commented:

"They think they're in America these ones."

keitu commented:

"Stellies is LA Fashion Show."

Gin and tonic please comment:

"Then there’s me in leggings, oversized shirt and crocs."

Not the Hannah you know commented:

"Biker boy with mullet made me turn my head on campus."

Man, I don't know commented:

"The couple with the girl in the white boots. I’m obsessed."

user774123164728 commented:

"Top tier they all ATE."

