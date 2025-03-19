A woman shared her emotional journey to leaving her marriage which touched the online community

In the video, the lady also extended her heartfelt apology to her mother and it gained massive traction

Mzansi netizens flooded the comments section as they showed the stunner love and support

One young lady took to social media where she got candid about leaving her marriage and expressing her sincere apology to her mother.

A woman shared her touching apology to her mother after leaving her marriage. Image: @thressine

Woman’s heartfelt apology to mom for leaving marriage

The stunner shared a video of herself under the TikTok handle @thressine where she can be seen dressed in a white gown as she got ready for her wedding day.

She went on to extend her apologies to her mom after being married for some time. @thressine admitted that her decision to leave her marriage was not an easy one. Reflecting on the pain it caused, she expressed deep regret for the hurt she had unintentionally caused her mother, who had always been a source of support and love.

"Dear mama... I am sorry I let you down but I really tried, I held on till I couldn't take it anymore and now I am being mocked and called a return soldier as young as I am," the woman wrote.

The lady's apology to her mom was an important moment in her journey toward healing and self-discovery. After leaving her marriage, she struggled with feelings of guilt and uncertainty, especially about the impact on her family.

@thressine's video went on to become a hit on TikTok gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the video below:

Manzsi showed the woman love and support

South Africans were touched by the lady's story as they took to the comments section to express their thoughts, with some rallying around her.

Mrs Gomwe shared:

"Proud of you. I am also a returned soldier but went back again to a different deployment it's been 10 years and I am glad I left the first deployment. As I am sure I would be dead if I did not leave."

Princessnono63 wrote:

"Was engaged 1st Feb and cancelled it 14th Feb, because he started showing me flames right with the ring in my hands, I knew marriage would be worse so I've freed myself. I'm proud of you dear, you 1st."

Siphokazi expressed:

"To us..return soldiers even my son is proud of me the way he rejoices, he feels free too."

Pitsasebeshong24 replied:

"Sisterhood is proud that you return alive."

Pholoso M commented:

"Rather a "Return soldier" than a dead Soldier my love. A win is a win."

Carolmotsoenyane added:

"Thank you for doing it for many who are afraid of returning, for opening the door of freedom to many who are oppressed, mama is surely proud of you for choosing life, may the good LORD grant you peace."

Sonoblomo stated:

"You are alive my dear. As a country, we are proud of you for choosing yourself."

