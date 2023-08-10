Singer Sixto Diaz Rodriguez, famously known as Rodriguez, has passed away at the age of 81 years old

His most famous work is Searching For Sugar Man , and had quit making music in the 1970s

Before his death on 8 August 2023, he was ill after having suffered a stroke, according to reports

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

Rodriguez quit music after making just two music albums in the 1970s. Image: Mark Horton, Daniel Knighton

Source: Getty Images

Legendary singer Sixto Diaz Rodriguez, known by his stage name Rodriguez, has passed away at the age of 81.

Sugar Man family confirm Rodriguez's passing

On his website dedicated to his music career, the team issued a statement announcing his passing.

"It is with great sadness that we at Sugarman.org announce that Sixto Diaz Rodriguez has passed away earlier today.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

"We extend our most heartfelt condolences to his daughters – Sandra, Eva and Regan – and to all his family. Rodriguez was 81 years old. May His Dear Soul Rest In Peace."

Rodriguez was born on 10 July 1942.

Fans send their heartfelt condolences to the Rodriguez family

Under their social media post, fans praised Rodriguez and sent condolences to his family.

@thecoffeeisall said:

RIP legend. Thank you for lighting up South Africa."

@owliesun said:

"My friends and I have a documentary club together where once a month we watch a film together. Last night we gathered and watched Searching for Sugar Man, and were blown away by his story. When the story ended I came here to follow his account. I can’t believe I’m waking up to see this news the very next morning. On the first day of the Lion’s Gate portal, Sixto Rodriguez up and walked right through. The timing seems fitting in a way. And the legend forever remains. Rest in peace, Rodriguez."

@mikki_bd said:

"One of the best."

@jillsteenkamp said:

"So privileged to have been at his last South African show together with my daughter. What a special night! His music truly transcended generations. It will live forever. Gutted at this news! RIP, Sugarman!"

@melkatmac said:

"Rest in Peace Rodriguez - "Sugarman." You were part of the soundtrack of my youth. You spoke our language and we knew every word to every song you sang. You unawaredly triggered an awakening.South Africa loved you before the world even knew who you were. Thank you for the music, the silver magic ships, the cold facts, secrets shiny and new."

Queen of Rock n Roll, Tina Turner dies at age 83

Briefly News previously reported that The Queen Of Rock n Roll, Tina Turner, had passed away at the age of 83.

Tina Turner, who passed away in Switzerland, was celebrated by fans from around the world.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News