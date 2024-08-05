The controversial music executive Nota Baloyi recently criticised Emtee's music on social media

Nota Baloyi shared a tweet on social media bashing the rapper, saying he is brain-dead and has no growth

The music executive received a lot of backlash from many netizens after he criticised Emtee

Nota Baloyi attacked Emtee on social media. Image: @emteedahustla, @lavidanota

Source: Instagram

Once again, the controversial Nota Baloyi had something nasty to say about the South African rapper Emtee.

Nota Baloyi criticised Emtee's music

As if him getting slammed for taking pictures and spending a day with his sons at the studio wasn't enough, the blabbermouth Nota Baloyi spoke his mind about the Roll Up hitmaker on social media.

Berita's ex-husband, Nota Baloyi, criticised Emtee and his music on his Twitter (X) page earlier. The music further labelled the rapper brain-dead with no growth or development whatsoever.

He wrote:

"Emtee has been making the same song for nine years… not grown or developed. He is brain-dead. He needs to eat Avocado and read some books!"

See the post below:

Netizens react to Nota's tweet

Shortly after Baloyi shared his tweet online, many netizens reacted to what he said about the rapper. See some of the comments below:

@RyanNgcobo_RSA commented:

"Easy on the boy. He needs help. Killing him like this won't help him, khosi Yami. AKA super Mega loved working with Emtee."

@Crew_OneMan responded:

"Your hate for him is starting to be a bore, like can't you talk about something else?"

@MAPIANO17 said:

"Wena, when last did you release a banger. All you’ve become is a keyboard warrior."

@Beemer_NxTe wrote:

"I think he needs to be smacked with an avocado."

@LorenzoJustice7 questioned:

"So you are bitter because Emtee never wanted you as his Manager?"

@The3YearOld said:

"It's jealousy, you never thought that he'd heal and get back to being who he was, you were hoping he'd remain in the state he was in. Unomona, uyakudla umona, you couldn't even contain it..cleanse your dirty heart, Emtee doesn't make music for you."

