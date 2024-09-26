The South African media personality Boity Thulo recently made headlines on social media

The reality TV star, during a podcast interview with L-Tido, sent a message to her soulmate

Many fans and followers on social media flooded the comment section with their reactions to her message

Boity Thulo had something to say to her soulmate. Image: Oupa Bopape

The South African talented media personality Boity Thulo again made headlines on social media regarding her love life status.

Boity Thulo sends a message to her soulmate

TV star and rapper Boity Thulo became the talk of the town after she posted social media rants about drivers who don't follow road rules.

The Whuz Dat? hitmaker recently had a message for her soulmate during a podcast interview with L-Tido.

She said:

"For my soulmate who is watching the show now...It's an honour to finally meet you and welcome home. Oh, and I love you."

An online user posted the video @Mlu__N7 on his Twitter (X) page and captioned it:

"Guys….. come this side."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Boity's message

Shortly after the video went viral on social media of Boity sending out a message to her soulmate, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

@khandizwe_chris commented:

"Nah, men know that the girlfriend maintenance here is like buying a new house every month."

@_king_dee_ responded:

"Shame. You can see the pain in her eyes."

@visse_ss replied:

"She looks sad."

@DeeCover611 tweeted:

"You would think she has options because she’s Boity, but the thing is, the type of gents she wants are not approaching her, and settling for anything is not easy."

@bongisilinda_za responded:

"She looks really sad, but muhle kakhulu."

@uKwestshinz reacted:

"She’s been humbled."

Boity Thulo admires ex-boyfriend Cassper Nyovest

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Boity Thulo had the time of her life at Cassper Nyovest's Billiato all-white party.

The Tito Mboweni hitmaker hosted a star-studded get-together, celebrating his 33rd birthday with some celebrity friends. However, Mzansi looked beyond Boity's praise for her ex-boyfriend's party and questioned if they were back together.

