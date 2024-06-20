A two-vehicle collision on the M4 near Umdloti left five people injured, followed by a separate incident shortly after, resulting in another five injuries

Emergency services, including CERT volunteers and IPSS Medical Rescue, provided prompt medical attention and transport to hospitals

Authorities are investigating both collisions, urging motorists to exercise caution

A two-vehicle collision was reported on the M4 near Umdloti, leaving at least 10 people injured. Images: Supplied.

A two-vehicle collision on the M4 near Umdloti in KwaZulu-Natal has left five people injured, with another five injured in a separate incident in the same area shortly after.

The first accident

Emergency services, including CERT volunteers, responded promptly to the first accident scene.

Upon arrival, they discovered a head-on collision involving two vehicles. A rapid triage revealed that five individuals had been injured.

In a statement, Arrive Alive noted that three of the injured sustained moderate to severe injuries, while the remaining two suffered minor injuries.

CERT volunteers, along with paramedics, treated and stabilized the injured on-site before transporting them to a hospital for further care under the supervision of Advanced Life Support Paramedics.

Shortly after the initial collision, another serious accident occurred on the M4 near Umdloti.

Another head-on collision on the same road

IPSS Medical Rescue received reports of this second head-on collision involving two vehicles and resulting in five injuries.

Paramedics arriving at the scene found four individuals with serious injuries. These patients were stabilized at the scene before being transported to the hospital under the care of IPSS Medical Rescue Advanced Life Support paramedics.

One person with minor injuries was transported to the hospital by a separate private ambulance service.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding both collisions.

Motorists are urged to exercise caution and adhere to traffic regulations to prevent such incidents.

