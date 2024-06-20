A 38-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly murdering her uncle, Solomon Mmaphuti Mokwele, in Ledubeng village

Mokwele, 69, was found dead with head injuries after an argument with the suspect, who is believed to be mentally challenged

The woman is set to appear in court, and the motive is still under investigation

Reitumetse Makwea, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Pretoria, South Africa, has covered court and crime-related news at The Citizen and Rekord Noweto for over five years.

Senwabarwana police have arrested a 38-year-old woman following the alleged fatal assault of her uncle, Solomon Mmaphuti Mokwele, at Ledubeng village in the Capricorn district. Image: Supplied.

Source: UGC

Senwabarwana police have arrested a 38-year-old mentally challenged Limpopo woman following the alleged fatal assault of her uncle.

Solomon Mmaphuti Mokwele was murdered in the early hours of Tuesday, 18 June, at Ledubeng village in the Capricorn district.

See the post on X below:

Mokwele was pronounced dead on the scene

According to the police, they received a report of a murder in Ledubeng village and promptly arrived at the scene.

They discovered the lifeless body of Mokwele, 69, in a pool of blood, with an open wound on his upper body.

Emergency medical personnel were summoned and subsequently pronounced him dead.

A statement on Accidents.co.za revealed that preliminary investigations showed that Mokwele and the suspect, who lived together, argued on the evening of Monday.

The confrontation escalated into a physical altercation, during which the suspect, believed to be mentally challenged, struck her uncle repeatedly on the head with a stick, resulting in his collapse and eventual death.

An investigation is underway

The police were only informed of the incident the following morning, 18 June, leading to the immediate arrest of the suspect and the opening of a murder case.

The motive for the attack remains unclear and is under investigation.

The suspect is scheduled to appear before the Senwabarwana Magistrate’s Court on a charge of murder.

Police investigations are ongoing as they work to uncover the full details surrounding the case.

Limpopo woman arrested for decapitating wheelchair-bound son

Briefly News previously reported that a 48-year-old woman was arrested for the alleged murder of her 18-year-old son, who used a wheelchair.

The horrifying scene was found by the police next to a local tavern, where the young man's decapitated body was found.

The gruesome incident, which occurred on Friday, has shocked both the community and law enforcement officials.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News