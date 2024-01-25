A woman was among four suspects who were arrested for the murder of a Limpopo Department of Education official

the man was killed when a group of suspects robbed him and his daughter

One of the suspects was a school principal who was arrested at his hiding place

Mzansi was shocked after learning that a woman was involved in the death of her father. Images: Bill Oxford and Xavier Lorenzo

A woman was part of the suspects who were arrested for the murder of her father, a Limpopo Department of Education official. This was even though she was present when her father was shot and killed during a robbery where she was an alleged victim.

Limpopo woman arrested for father's murder

According to TimesLIVE, the woman, Mologadi Mehlape, was arrested alongside four other suspects who are all accused of murder and are facing charges of murder and possessing an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. Mologadi initially told the South African Police Service that the suspects ambushed her in December last year and forced her to accompany them to her home, where her father was.

The men reportedly demanded cash, and once they got the money, they then shot Dr Johannes Mehlape, who died on the spot. The principal, one of the suspects, was found hiding in Mahwelereng and arrested. More suspects were arrested during a joint operation between the SAPS and private security companies.

South African livid daughter was involved

South Africans on Facebook were angry that the daughter was allegedly involved in the killing of her father.

Esme Roodman said:

"I wish that she rots in jail."

Raheemah Busisiwe Dit was upset:

"You raised them, and they kill you in the end. Some kids are cruel."

Madubula Daniel exclaimed:

"Was it not his daughter? This is a movie."

Ofentse Tswai:

"This is very bad."

Mpho Raphunga said:

"So the daughter was working with them to kill her father."

