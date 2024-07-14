Free State police arrested three SAPS officers in Gauteng for allegedly robbing a mineworker in Welkom on 1 July

Detectives traced the trio — two constables and a sergeant — to Gauteng, arresting them on Saturday, 13 July

National police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe told Briefly News the suspects were expected to appear in court on Monday

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Police arrested three of their own who allegedly robbed a mineworker in Welkom. Image: Guillem Sartorio

Source: Getty Images

TSHWANE — Free State police have arrested three of their own after the officers allegedly robbed a mineworker at an Engen garage in Welkom earlier this month.

Initially believed to be posers, the suspects were confirmed to be South African Police Service (SAPS) members.

Police arrest alleged robbery officers

Detectives later traced the two constables and a sergeant to Gauteng, arresting them on Saturday, 13 July.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the incident occurred when the officers allegedly tried to pull over a vehicle travelling on Badenhorst Road in Welkom and ordered the driver to step out.

"The man did not alight from his vehicle and [instead] drove to an Engen garage in Jan Cillierspark," Mathe said.

"[They accosted him] and robbed [him] of his cellphone. The incident was captured on a CCTV camera.

"The victim reported the incident at the Welkom police station, and cases of robbery and impersonation of police officers were opened."

Not police impersonators

However, it was since established the trio were, in fact, police. Mathe said:

"The national police commissioner, General Fannie Masemola, welcomes the arrest of [the] three officers [and] is ensuring that internal disciplinary proceedings are expedited.

"Since the incident on 1 July, [the police] mobilised maximum resources to trace the [members].

"Preliminary investigations revealed that on the date of the [alleged] incident, the members grabbed the victim's cellphone and sped off in a white [VW] Polo sedan with flashing blue lights, after following him to the filling station."

Cops appearing in court

In pictures circulating on social media, the two men and a woman were seen sporting police bulletproof vests, a SAPS mask and blue latex gloves.

Mathe told Briefly News that the impersonation charge fell away because the suspects were police, not impersonators, as previously alleged.

She said they will appear in the Welkom Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Aside from the robbery, Mathe could not immediately confirm if they faced further charges.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News