Buhle Samuels has finally broken her silence after trending for allegedly falsifying company documents and forging signatures to acquire the luxurious Porsche she flaunted on social media last year August.

Buhle Samuels in court for fraud

Former Muvhango actress Buhle Samuels has landed in hot water for alleged fraud and forgery. According to MDN News, Samuels' charges are related to a luxury Porsche SUV she once showcased on social media as a birthday gift to herself.

The post further noted that the actress, popular for her opulent lifestyle on social media, appeared before the Alexandra Magistrates’ Court, where she stands accused of falsifying company documents and forging signatures to acquire the high-end vehicle.

The car has allegedly been repossessed and will be used as evidence in the court of law.

Buhle Samuels responds to fraud and forgery allegations

Buhle Samuels decided to give her side of the story after charting social media trends on 23 April 2025. Speaking to the popular gossip page, Maphephandaba, the actress said the allegations were false. She also noted that she was not at liberty to share more details because the matter was already in court.

Samuels also warned those who are spreading the rumours about her to refrain from doing so. The message read:

"It’s a legal matter, so I can not get into the nitty gritty currently. What I can categorically state is, the accusations are very false and legal action will be taken against anyone who endorses these falsehoods. I’d prefer for you not to run with this until the matter is resolved. The truth will reveal itself in due course."

Mzansi reacts to Buhle Samuels' fraud drama

Social media has been buzzing with mixed reactions from fans. Many accused online baddies of living fake lifestyles. Fans name-dropped stars like Thuli Phongolo, Faith Nketsi and Mihlali Ndamase amid Buhle Samuels' saga.

@ChrisExcel102 said:

"Thuli Phongolo is next 🔥🔥🔥"

@Liam_Piti7 commented:

"What's all with the fake life😂😂😂😂😂"

@NthabisengHN added:

"I genuinely thought these luxury cars were only purchased with cash."

@Nepsta__ wrote:

"When you sign up for soft life, be ready to stand before your lordship and endless trips to courts."

@mazondiehy said:

"South Africa's celebs are living a lie, but very sad bcoz the only thing they do is 2 put unnecessary pressure 2 the society."

@Sim_Sympathy

@BuhleSamuels_, you need to stop impressing the streets, live within your means... You were supposed to get a polo and relax, but no, you chose a Porsche, aikhona man, social media will kill you one day."

