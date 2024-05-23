Thapelo Modise's tragic death while in police custody at Dobsonville Police Station has left his family seeking answers and raising concerns about police procedures

Modise allegedly shot himself after being arrested at a roadblock in Dobsonville and taken to the station for an alcohol blood test.

The family questions how he retained his firearm while in custody, demanding a thorough investigation into the incident

Thapelo Modise, who claimed to be Fikile Mbalula's bodyguard, allegedly shot and killed himself while in police custody at the Dobsonville Police Station last Friday. Images: @MDNnewss/ Getty Images

Source: Twitter

Thapelo Modise's family have attributed his death to police negligence and demands answers for his alleged suicide.

Modise allegedly shot and killed himself while in police custody at the Dobsonville Police Station last Friday.

The incident has raised serious questions about police procedures and the circumstances surrounding Thapelo's death.

Arrested at a roadblock

According to reports from ZiMoja, Thapelo was arrested at a roadblock in Dobsonville and taken to the police station for an alcohol blood test.

However, after being left with a nurse at the station, he reportedly pulled out a gun he had on him and shot himself.

The Modise family is distraught and seeking clarity on how Thapelo managed to retain his firearm after being arrested.

"By law, the police were supposed to disarm Thapelo when they arrested him."

Family calls for extensive investigation

The family is calling for a thorough investigation into the incident and questions the police's adherence to standard arrest procedures.

See the post below:

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate spokesperson, Pheladi Shuping, verified the occurrence, offering additional information.

"During a roadblock in Dobsonville on Friday, JMPD officers detained Thapelo, an African male, on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. While awaiting the arrival of a nurse to obtain blood samples from the suspect, Thapelo requested to speak with Colonel Moagi.

"He claimed to be a bodyguard of ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula. Shortly after conversing with Colonel Moagi, he purportedly retrieved his firearm and fatally shot himself. The incident took place in the presence of two other individuals detained for driving under the influence, three JMPD officers, and Colonel Moagi. Paramedics pronounced the deceased deceased on the scene."

South Africans agree with the family

Reacting to Modise's passing, South Africans were quick to allude there was more than what was initially said about his alleged suicide.

@StHonorable added:

"Only time will tell with this one but Something is fishy about it."

@Mfoka_Mlangeni said:

"Something doesn't add up here. Why e police station."

@BBK29_ noted:

"The story doesn't end up. He was not arrested for alcohol, he knew something big and he had to be eliminated . Unfortunately for the family, they will never know what actually happened but is clear that someone shot him at close range, took the gun and put it on the deceased hand for cover up and make it look like he shot himself .

"When you put someone into custody, that person must not have anything on him, nothing og any material, so it is clear that the corrupt police are part of the cover up."

@RNaidoo said:

"I guess all we can do is wait for @RSA_IPID to complete their investigation to know the real story behind this incident?"

@PostiveImpact89 commented:

"Ey this is sad you know, what might have caused him to shoot himself.. I wonder what was he escaping from."

Ipid investigates police shooting after Zeerust cop guns down estranged wife and male friend

Briefly News reported that a police officer is under investigation by Ipid after fatally shooting his estranged wife and her male companion.

The man handed himself over to the police after the incident, and the gun used in the double murder was confiscated.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News