A police officer is under investigation from Ipid after fatally shooting his estranged wife and her male companion

The man handed himself over to the police after the incident, and the gun used in the double murder was confiscated

North West police are still unclear as to what motivated the man to commit the murder, and investigations are underway

ZEERUST - The Independent Police Investigative Directorate is investigating a double murder after a police officer from Zeerust fatally shot his estranged wife and her male companion.

According to Ipid spokesperson Lizzy Suping, the incident occurred on Tuesday, 14 March.

The off-duty officer allegedly went to a house in Sandvlakte, where he fired numerous shots. The gunfire instantly killed his estranged wife, who is also a police officer and a 30-year-old man that was with her, SowetanLIVE reported.

The police officer handed himself over to Zeerust police after the incident on Wednesday, 15 March. The gun that the cop used to commit the murder was subsequently confiscated.

Police spokesperson, Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone, said the motive for the crime is unknown, and investigations are underway, IOL reported.

South Africans mourn the death of the police officer and her companion

Below is what south Africans are saying

@heidi_vdh said:

"I will never understand why men do this."

@FunkySowetan exclaimed:

"That's crazy."

Rhulani Jayden mourned:

"Rest in peace."

Ratsatsi Malaka commented:

"The day will come where men in this country will accept that their women have and will always have male companions ...that day we will all be at peace with each other."

