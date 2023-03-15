A man from Durban shot a suspected robber that he found on his property and is now facing a murder charge

The homeowner was allegedly defending himself from the intruder who violently stabbed him

The murder charge stunned SA citizens on social media, and many complained about the country's justice system

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A man from Durban could be charged with murder after killing an intruder. Image: Stock Photos

Source: Getty Images

DURBAN - A 60- year-old man who shot an intruder that stabbed him in his yard is facing a murder charge.

The man from Phoenix found the unidentified man carrying copper pipes on his property on Tuesday evening reported TimesLIVE.

According to KwaZulu-Natal police, when the homeowner approached the suspected robber, he got violently stabbed by the intruder. The homeowner took out his gun and fatally shot the suspect.

Preliminary investigations by KZN VIP Protection Services revealed that the suspect was running away from angry community members of the Brentwood area that believed he was a thief and robber.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The security company that was the first responder at the scene revealed:

"The suspect was declared dead by medics while the homeowner was being treated by KZN VIP Medics. The patient had to be transported rapidly as the bleeding was excessive."

South Africans react to victim slapped with a murder charge

Erica Pridgeon-Acklom said:

"Proof, criminals are untouchable. This is totally ridiculous."

Sonti Michael posted:

"It is no longer surprising, our Judiciary is a joke. Criminals are more protected than law-abiding citizens."

Jan Venter wrote:

"How ridiculous can the law be? It is called self-defence the owner's life was in danger."

Absa Kgomo added:

"Something is wrong in this country. No ways."

Tracy Brown stated:

"Proof how backwards this entire legal/justice system is. What a joke."

Woman gets life sentence for ordered hit on hubby to cash in on insurance policies: “Justice served”

Briefly News reported that a 47-year-old woman who plotted her husband’s murder was sentenced to life imprisonment.

Phumaphi Gloria Gwebu paid R20 000 when she ordered a hitman to kill her husband to rake in insurance cash-outs. Her jail sentence was handed down at the Mpumalanga High Court on Monday, 13 March.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News