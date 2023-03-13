The Mpumalanga High Court sentenced a woman to life imprisonment for orchestrating her husband’s murder

Phumaphi Gloria Gwebu pleaded guilty to hiring hitmen for R20 000 to claim her husband’s life insurance policies

Social media users welcomed the sentence handed down to the mastermind behind Sipho Shadrack Dimba’s death

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

MPUMALANGA - A 47-year-old woman who was the mastermind behind her husband’s murder was sentenced to life imprisonment.

A woman was sentenced to life behind bars for orchestrating her husband's murder. Image: Stock image

Source: Getty Images

Phumaphi Gloria Gwebu paid R20 000 when she ordered a hitman to kill her husband to rake in insurance cash outs. Her jail sentence was handed down at the Mpumalanga High Court on Monday, 13 March.

Her 52-year-old husband, Sipho Shadrack Dimba, was killed in December 2019 when hitmen strangled him while asleep. They later dumped his body in a nearby river before fleeing, according to TimesLIVE.

Gwebu pleaded guilty to orchestrating Dimba’s murder. In her plea, the convicted murderer said she took out five insurance policies for her husband and waited for them to mature.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

One of the policies was due to pay out R530 000. Dimba’s body was found two days after his killing and his wife was arrested a year later after one of the hitmen confessed to the paid murder.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) welcomed and applauded the ruling and the work done by the prosecution and the investigating team. NPA Mpumalanga spokesperson Monica Nyuswa told IOL she hopes the sentence would deter other possible offenders.

Mzansi horrified by wife’s plot to murder husband

Tshepi WaleBuccaneer commented:

“So money is more important than life? Wow! I don't think I'll marry. This is so scary.”

Ntswakzin Maseko posted:

“Justice served. May it serve as a lesson to others.”

Khulu Mokwana wrote:

“You can live with your enemy in the house calling them your life partner not knowing they can plan to kill you some day. Never trust anyone but trust in the lord.”

Fayth Da Pryncé said:

“This is the reason why marriage is so dangerous nowadays.”

Mitche Wa Ha Mukhovha added:

“Mpumalanga and its unending Insurance killing stories.”

Rosemary Ndlovu returns to court glammed up with new hairstyle, defence advocate unconformable with case

Briefly News also reported that convicted killer Rosemary Ndlovu appeared at the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday 31 May, spotting a new waist-length hairdo, fresh manicure, and jewellery.

The defence team raised concerns about the investigating officer, who Ndlovu allegedly wanted to have killed, communicating with a colleague of the advocate.

The advocate defending Ndlovu said they plan to have the matter escalated. The former police officer faces charges of conspiracy to murder with her co-accused and former cop Nomsa Mudau.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News