A doctor based in the Free State was critically injured in a violent criminal incident that threatened his life.

Suspects stormed into his quarters in a hospital and shot him in a burglary, and he was rushed to the hospital

South Africans were stunned and angered by the incident and slammed the rise of violent crimes in the country

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered police investigations and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

Mzansi was scared after a doctor was shot during a robbery. Images: PixelCatchers and VEAM Visuals

Source: Getty Images

QWA-QWA, FREE STATE – A doctor in Qwa-Qwa in the Free State was rushed to the Intensive Care Unit after criminals shot him during a robbery.

A doctor was shot during a robbery

According to Sowetan LIVE, the horrific incident took place at the Mofumahadi Manapo Mopeli Regional Hospital on 21 May. The unknown assailants stormed into the doctors' quarters, and in the process of the robbery, they shot the doctor. He was wounded and rushed immediately to the ICU ward, where he is currently recovering.

The province's MEC for Health, Mathabo Leeto, condemned the incident. Leeto said the incident would be investigated, and security at health facilities would be improved to protect doctors' lives. Leeto also said life is precious and that violent crime is a negative indicator of the country's development.

South Africans relieved doctor didn't die

Netizens on Facebook were happy the doctor was not killed during the robbery.

Portia Khumbuleni said:

"I'm so glad he's alive. I wish him a speedy recovery, Doctor. The nation needs you strong and healthy. I hope the culprit will be apprehended."

Vusi Malindisa said:

"I'm waiting for those who always blame the ANC instead of their practical philosophies."

Mokgethwa Kgalalelo responded to him:

"The ANC government is failing to uphold the law, so don't blame us for blaming them."

Dobsonville doctor killed after robbery

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a Dobsonville Soweto doctor was shot and killed in his practice.

Assailants stormed into his practice and shot him before escaping after robbing the place. He died later in hospital. South Africans strongly condemned the incident.

Source: Briefly News