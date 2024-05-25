Police have arrested Anil and Ajay Gupta on Friday in India for their alleged involvement in the death of a builder in Dehradun

The two brothers were taken into custody by police for allegedly abetting the suicide of Satyendra Singh Sahni

A letter was addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi where Sahni shared that the Guptas were continuously harassing him

Controversial Gupta Brothers have been arrested in India. Images: @tndaba

Source: Twitter

INDIA - The controversial Gupta brothers have been arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a prominent builder in Dehradun.

Gupta brothers behind bars

According to several Indian publications, Anil and Ajay Gupta were arrested on Friday and will appear in court on Saturday.

The police said builder Satyendra Singh Sahni had written in his suicide note that the Gupta brothers, Anil and Ajay Gupta, had been threatening him over financial matters related to a partnership project.

Sahni has addressed the suicide note to the Prime Minister and Uttrakhand Chief Minister. In 2023, Ranvir Sahni, the son of Satyendra, lodged a complaint against the Gupta brothers.

Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Singh said:

"The Gupta brothers have been detained on the basis of their involvement in the case. Both will be produced in court on Saturday."

South Africans confused

Meanwhile, South Africa is still trying to extradite the Gupta brothers. In April, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said it faced challenges in its bid to extradite Atul and Rajesh Gupta to South Africa from the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Meanwhile, South Africans are confused about the whereabouts of the infamous family.

Here are some of the reactions:

@nordienmn laughed:

"You gotta be kidding me?"

@Sandy B commented:

"The complaint in India was submitted on May 19, and a couple of days later, they are behind bars. This says a lot about South Africa. It's disappointing a lot."

@Thandeka Thande shared:

"So they went back home with our money."

@Ian Brodie expressed:

"So our former President in jail in India. We'll do to India keep them locked up."

@thokozisi Khumalo explained:

"Haibo, I thought they were in Dubai jail cells waiting for extradition to SA."

@Ntobza Mavuso said:

"See the difference between our law enforcement and Indian law enforcement."

@SAm said:

"Ronald Lamola needs to come clean here. He had a whole conference on this."

Thuli Madonsela urges SA to reject Jacob Zuma over Gupta ties

